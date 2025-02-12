YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces FIR for sharing 'false' police escort video

An FIR has been registered against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly posting a misleading video claiming that he was provided a police escort by the Rajasthan Police for a music video shoot in Jaipur, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Police dismiss escort claims

The controversy erupted on Monday after Yadav uploaded a video on social media, in which he was seen traveling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan Singh Khachariyawas, son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

In the footage, a police vehicle was seen moving ahead of Krishnavardhan’s car, with Yadav claiming that the police was escorting them. The video also showed Yadav’s car bypassing a toll booth without making a payment by following the police vehicle.

However, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph refuted these claims, stating that no official security was provided to Yadav. “An FIR has been registered against him in the matter,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh reiterated that police security is only provided based on established protocols, and ACP Kunwar Rashtradeep confirmed that the FIR was lodged at the cyber police station for allegedly sharing a fake video that could harm the reputation of Rajasthan Police.

Khachariyawas distances himself from controversy

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas distanced himself and his son from the matter, stating that neither of them had requested a police escort.

“Elvish Yadav has often visited me, and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for a police vehicle or why it was there. This issue is being stretched too much,” he told reporters. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a prominent Indian YouTuber, content creator, and social media influencer. He is renowned for his comedic sketches and vlogs, which have garnered him a substantial following on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. In 2023, he expanded his fame by winning the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Past controversies of Elvish Yadav

This is not the first time Yadav has found himself embroiled in controversy. In 2023, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the Wildlife (Protection) Act for allegedly possessing and distributing snake venom from the Cobra Krait species at rave parties. He was accused of using the venom as a recreational drug.

In March of the same year, Yadav’s name also trended in connection with a government-owned flower pot theft case. However, addressing the issue on social media, he stated that the vehicle shown in the related video did not belong to him.

In March 2024, a video surfaced showing Yadav and his associates allegedly assaulting fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known online as MaxTern, in a Gurgaon garment shop. The incident reportedly stemmed from a social media dispute where Thakur criticised Yadav’s alleged involvement in the snake venom case. An FIR was filed against Yadav following the incident.

He has also been accused of making offensive and sexist remarks in the past against public figures like comedian and actor Kusha Kapila, and actress and Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang.

[With agency inputs]