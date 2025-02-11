AICWA demands immediate ban on India's Got Latent after Allahbadia episode

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for an “immediate ban” on the YouTube show in response to the scandal surrounding "BeerBiceps" featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate comments and questions on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

AICWA did not hold words in a February 10 press release, demanding "severe legal action" against all parties. In addition, the association called for authorities to implement "rigorous regulations on digital content," indicating a crackdown on what they see to be unregulated online discourse.

Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent

The popular BeerBiceps host Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, Jessy Nabam, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Even host Samay Raina, who is known for his dark humor, was momentarily surprised by this unexpected question.

Ranveer issued a public apology via a video message after his comment received severe backlash on social media. He stated, “I shouldn’t have said what I did on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was not just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m here to apologise.”

A complaint has been filed against comedian Samay Raina, social media star Apoorva Makhija, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, and the organizers of India's Got Latent, according to ANI. The complaint, which was submitted to the Maharashtra Women's Commission and the Mumbai Commissioner, charges them with using derogatory language on the show and calls for severe punishment for those responsible.

‘Immediate Ban’ on India’s Got Latent: The official statement

The AICWA said to its official X account, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent,” hosted by Samay Raina. In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who participated in the show, unleashed abhorrent and vile statements that are deeply disrespectful to our societal and family values. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”

The statement further says "AICWA unequivocally denounces and will never support such despicable shows. Our industry has always stood against content that promotes disrespect and undermines societal harmony".

AICWA demands 'ban' on India’s Got Latent

AICWA officially emphasises on boycotting as it is representing the whole Indian film industry. It added, "We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Henceforth, these individuals will receive no support from the Indian film industry."

AICWA firmly states that the Indian film industry would not tolerate any unethical or shameful content. We urge all responsible people, parents, and media outlets to boycott "India's Got Latent" and unite in opposition to such terrible content. Any attempts to undermine the customs and culture of our country will not be accepted. Immediate and decisive action is necessary.

AICWA Other demands on India’s Got Latent ban

1. A complete and immediate prohibition on "India's Got Latent"

In order to stop the program's toxic ideology from disseminating further, it must end immediately.

2. Serious legal action against Ranveer Allahbadia and host Samay Raina

We implore Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting, to take strong action against the show's producers and actors.

3. Filing formal complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and all other accountable parties

We want Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to make sure that formal complaints are filed against these people and that strict legal procedures be followed.

4. Enforcing strict laws pertaining to digital content

To stop such careless and harmful content from emerging and spreading in the future, the government must impose strict regulations.