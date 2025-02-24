New scam in Gurugram: Car driver allegedly hits pedestrian, demands money

Three pedestrians had a normal afternoon walk in Gurugram which transformed into a terrifying one as a car driver allegedly rammed one of them with his vehicle, verbally abused them, and demanded money. The incident happened when an Ertiga approached from behind the pedestrians, according to a Reddit post that went viral.

Before stopping a little way ahead, the driver purposefully hit one of them with the side mirror of the vehicle. The pedestrians walked up to the car, assuming the driver had stopped to apologize.

However, they encountered aggression and verbal abuse in place of an apology. The person threatened them and demanded money for “damages”. Recently, social media user u/Good-Professional221 reported such an occurrence on Gurgaon subreddit on Reddit, warning others of a "new scam in Gurgaon."

About the ‘new scam’ in Gurugram

The post which is now deleted says, “While walking, an Ertiga came from behind and intentionally ensured that the side mirror of the Ertiga hit one of the people walking on the roads. The ertiga goes forward and stops. My friend and I thought that the driver stopped to apologise. Then the horror started- the person driving the car stepped outside and started abusing everyone saying “tumhare baap ki road hai, mera shisha thodi diya”.

"If the bystanders and guards hadn’t intervened, the situation would have escalated and probably we 3 would have been beaten by the guy who was abusive and threatened to kill us. His main intention was to extort money from us. Nobody even asked whether my friend needed any medical help or if his hand was alright. Just wanted to alert all of you to be careful while you’re walking on the roads. It is apparently our responsibility to ensure that the vehicle coming from behind does not hit us and we have people around us to support us. God bless gurgaon (sic)," it added.

Netizen react to the new scam in Gurugram

On social media, the incident has received a lot of attention, igniting outrage and conversations about pedestrian safety and driving rage in the city. While some individuals recounted their personal stories of similar incidents, many others denounced the driver's actions.

In the comment section, one user wrote, “Sorry that it happened. He will be taught a lesson one day or another."

Another commented, “Walk in the office premises only. I do that only. There’s a lot of open and green space there."

A number of people disagreed with the user's claim that it was a scam.

One user questioned and wrote, “How is this a scam, bro? Like he’s being pretty straightforward that he’s gonna beat you up… Where is the lie, the deceit?"

An individual commented, “Not a scam. Walking on the road with traffic coming from behind you is simply foolish anyway.”