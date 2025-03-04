Man earning Rs 82,000 a month says it's not enough, sparks online debate

One can only imagine the reaction this man must have faced after his social media post claiming that his Rs 82,000 monthly pay was "not enough" went viral in a nation where unemployment is one of the most common problems.

Incredibly, a Reddit post caused the internet to react after the Redditor referred to his nearly one lakh monthly salary as "not sufficient enough."

Social media users quickly related to the man's dilemma, recognizing that financial struggles can exist at any income level. One thing is clear—whether he picks up a second job or explores new opportunities, he’s far from alone in facing this challenge.

Man earning Rs 82,000 monthly salary ‘not enough’: The post

With limited job opportunities in his town and no option to relocate due to family constraints, the Reddit user, who works a 9-to-6 job, explained that a significant portion of his salary, Rs 36,000, went toward repaying his Rs 46 lakh home loan. He listed his skills, which include public speaking, customer service, and designing via Canva and PowerPoint, as ways to earn an additional Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

The man stated in his post, "So I work in a 9-6 job and earn 82000/- rupees per month. However, my income is not sufficient to run a family as I have a large chunk of a Home Loan to pay for. I am looking for ideas via which I can generate some extra income".

The user further added, "I am good at public speaking, customer service, designing via Canva and PowerPoint, and usually read history and literature to learn more about them. Can you all please guide me on what I can do that fits my schedule and I can earn a little more, like 15-20k rupees a month?"

Also Read

Netizens reaction on the man earning Rs 82,000 monthly salary

The user "majha-pb-kh" shared the post on Reddit. Manu updates were pulled from the post that was shared yesterday. A Reddit post by a man gets viral.

Soon after it was shared, a lot of people responded to the post. Considering the home loan he was paying, the majority thought the man was "demanding too much," while the others deemed his problem "valid", many also recommended many side jobs the man could pursue.

A user stated, “Start some YouTube channel Or you can also freelance, some get paid really well".

A second person wrote, “More than a second job you need more of a side hustle that generates some extra income as your current schedule might now allow a second job. There are ways to generate online income which is not a get-rich-quick scheme but needs effort. I am working too on some internet businesses generating extra money. We can connect if you want to".

Another added, “Dude I don't get why everybody says to get a job the person already has 9 to 5 that tiring itself. I suggest living on a budget. How much are you spending? You got a pretty hefty home loan so you are living in luxury and you should put in some rent too".