'Regret moving to Canada': Reddit post asking Indians to stay back is viral

The dream of moving abroad for a better life has fuelled the ambitions of countless Indians—but is the grass really greener on the other side? A man from Delhi, who chased that dream all the way to Canada, now says it was the biggest mistake of his life.

In a viral Reddit post, he called his migration experience a “scam” and issued a stark warning to others who believe success and happiness lie beyond India’s borders.

In his post, the man didn’t hold back. He painted a grim picture of life as an international student, accusing Canadian colleges and the government of turning newcomers into money-making machines. He claimed that once students land in Canada, they are hit with harsh realities no one warned them about—sky-high tuition, exhausting labour, and a life far removed from the glossy image sold to them.

“I regret moving to Canada. Every day, I see people in India dreaming of moving abroad, believing there are better opportunities. But let me give you a reality check. I live in Canada, and it is not what it seems. The government and colleges have turned international students into a business, and once you land here, you realise you’ve been scammed,” he wrote.

He went on to say that the work-life balance is terrible, and the degrees many sacrifice so much to earn are often “useless.” According to him, the pursuit of a foreign degree and job has left many students burnt out, broke, and disillusioned.

Instead of seeking salvation overseas, he urged Indians to focus on the growing opportunities back home. “India is growing, and opportunities are improving. If you work smart, you can build a great life without sacrificing your mental health, family, and dignity. The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realise you’ve been brainwashed. Don’t fall for the trap—stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home,” he added.

His post touched a nerve, sparking a heated debate online. Some users echoed his disappointment, sharing their own struggles and regrets.

“The West is great when you have a job and a company sponsoring your visa. But it’s a nightmare when you’re drowning in student debt and working low-paying labour jobs. Not cool for poor people,” one commenter wrote.

A Reddit user from Toronto said they were ready to return home: “I 100 per cent agree with you, bruh. It’s just not worth it here—whether you have PR or not. I’m moving back to Delhi soon, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

However, not everyone agreed with his bleak outlook. Some felt that proper research and preparation could make all the difference.

“If you fall for a scam, then you will feel like Canada is a scam. But that’s not the whole truth. It depends on how well you do your research before moving,” another user noted.

Others shared more balanced experiences. A Delhi resident who moved to Sydney in 2008 offered a different perspective: “I don’t regret moving at all, though I miss India dearly. Struggles in the beginning are normal in any new country, but if you keep hope and work hard, things get better.”