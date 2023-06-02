Sachin's love affair with luxury cars continues; buys Lamborghini Urus S



Recently, the master blaster unveiled his newest acquisition, the Lamborghini Urus S, making a significant statement in the world of high-end vehicles. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has reportedly added a new high-performance gem to his impressive fleet of luxury cars.



The legendary cricketer was seen cruising in his magnificent car, which exudes elegance and style, in an exciting video posted by CS 12 Vlogs. The Lamborghini Urus S owned by Sachin Tendulkar has a staggering price tag of Rs 4.18 crore.



With its unique suspension configuration, the Lamborghini Urus S differentiates itself from the Performante variant. The Urus S adopts a different approach by equipping itself with an air suspension system, while the Performante boasts a lowered, fixed-coil suspension built for exceptional handling.



With its updated bumper and a bonnet adorned with cooling vents, the Urus S gives off a sportier vibe from the outside. Inside the cabin, the standard leather upholstery can be further personalised with Alcantara, giving the discerning owner a touch of exclusivity. Although Sachin Tendulkar's Lamborghini's exact material choice is still unknown, one can only speculate about his exquisite taste. This cutting-edge feature of Urus S offers adjustable height, providing great comfort while driving. Additionally, the Urus S has three off-road driving modes: Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow), and Terra (Mud), ensuring a comfortable ride over a variety of terrains.



While the Urus S is Sachin Tendulkar's first Lamborghini, his garage already houses an impressive collection of luxury cars. Under the hood of the Urus S is a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that unleashes an awe-inspiring maximum power of 666 bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The Lamborghini Urus S demonstrates its prowess on the road by accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds with this incredible powertrain. An 8-speed automatic gearbox smoothly transfers the engine's power to all four wheels, making for an exciting driving experience.



In addition to his Porsche collection, Sachin Tendulkar's garage is home to a wide selection of high-end vehicles with a focus on the BMW marque. Among his notable possessions are the newest versions of the BMW i8, BMW X5M, BMW 7-Series Li, and a BMW 5-Series. The legendary cricketer also showcased his admiration for the Porsche brand by driving a Porsche Cayenne Turbo in a chic silver shade. Adorned with a Techart body kit, the Cayenne Turbo exuded a sporty aesthetic, emphasised by its eye-catching lower-side skirts and striking multi-spoke alloy wheels.