BFSI Summit LIVE: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

India's highest decision-makers brainstorm on the country's future growth trajectory and maintaining financial stability amid global headwinds at BS BFSI Insight Summit today
India is the best growth story in the world, and especially in Asia, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies during the Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023. However, global investors have barely invested in Indian equities, he said. Even emerging market (EM) investors, according to him, are moderately ‘overweight’ on India. “Investors should be structurally invested here as tactically the markets have done well. Midcaps, obviously, are expensive, and India will be vulnerable to a Wall Street-correlated correction caused by higher bond yields,” Wood cautioned.
First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:05 AM IST