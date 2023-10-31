BFSI Summit LIVE: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

India is the best growth story in the world, and especially in Asia, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies during the Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023. However, global investors have barely invested in Indian equities, he said. Even emerging market (EM) investors, according to him, are moderately ‘overweight’ on India. “Investors should be structurally invested here as tactically the markets have done well. Midcaps, obviously, are expensive, and India will be vulnerable to a Wall Street-correlated correction caused by higher bond yields,” Wood cautioned. The domestic mutual fund (MF) is set to hit the Rs 50 trillion asset under management (AUM) milestone. Industry players believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and the next Rs 50 trillion can be achieved in the next seven years. Growth from smaller towns, digital transformation, investor education and increased demand for investment products will be the key drivers for the growth. This was the consensus amongst industry titans at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. Most banks and other financial services organisations are still grappling with cybersecurity challenges stemming from the rapid migration to Cloud environments in the post-pandemic years, increasingly stringent regulations, and emerging technologies, according to experts. A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Using Cloud & Data Centres to Mitigate Disruption and Address Security Challenges’ at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Monday highlighted obstacles such as skill shortages, disorganised Cloud adoption, and compliance burdens as significant issues for the sector.