LiveNew Update

BFSI Summit LIVE: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

India's highest decision-makers brainstorm on the country's future growth trajectory and maintaining financial stability amid global headwinds at BS BFSI Insight Summit today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Christopher Wood, Global head of equity strategy, Jefferies

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
The domestic mutual fund (MF) is set to hit the Rs 50 trillion asset under management (AUM) milestone. Industry players believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and the next Rs 50 trillion can be achieved in the next seven years. Growth from smaller towns, digital transformation, investor education and increased demand for investment products will be the key drivers for the growth. This was the consensus amongst industry titans at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.
Most banks and other financial services organisations are still grappling with cybersecurity challenges stemming from the rapid migration to Cloud environments in the post-pandemic years, increasingly stringent regulations, and emerging technologies, according to experts. A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Using Cloud & Data Centres to Mitigate Disruption and Address Security Challenges’ at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Monday highlighted obstacles such as skill shortages, disorganised Cloud adoption, and compliance burdens as significant issues for the sector.

Key Events

7:57 AM

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Here are the key Public-Sector Bank experts

7:32 AM

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Here is what's on the cards on day 2

7:15 AM

BS BFSI Summit: 'Cybersecurity took a back seat in post-Covid Cloud rush'

7:14 AM

BFSI Summit 2023: Rs 50 trn MF AUM is just tip of the iceberg, say experts

7:12 AM

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

8:25 AM

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023: Here are the general insurance experts

Here are the key general insurance experts who will be speaking at the General Insurance CEOs Panel themed: A paradigm shift from rule-based to principle-based regime.
 
Bhargav Dasgupta | ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Yashish Dahiya | Policybazaar
Ritesh Kumar | HDFC Ergo General Insurance
Kishore Kumar Poludasu | SBI General Insurance
Rakesh Jain | Reliance General Insurance
 
8:24 AM

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023: Here's a list of life insurance experts

Here are the key life insurance experts who will be speaking at the Life Insurance CEOs Panel themed: Is life insurance the new sunrise sector?

 
R Doraiswamy | Life Insurance Corporation of India
Anup Bagchi | ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
Naveen Tahilyani | Tata AIA Life Insurance Company
Mahesh Balasubramanian | Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance
Vibha Padalkar | HDFC Life Insurance Company
 
8:11 AM

Meet the Private Equity experts at BS BFSI Insight Summit 2023

Here are the key private equity experts who will be speaking at the Private Equity/Venture Capital CEOs Panel themed: The shrinking India pie - Will the trend reverse?
 
Amit Chandra | Bain Capital
Renuka Ramnath | Multiples Alternate Asset Management
Vishal Tulsyan | Motilal Oswal Alternates
 
7:57 AM

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Here are the key Public-Sector Bank experts

Here are the key PSB experts who will be speaking at the Public-Sector Bank CEOs Panel themed: Are the good days here to stay?
 
Debadatta Chand | Bank of Baroda
Rajnees Karnatak | Bank of India 
K Satyanarayana Raju | Canara Bank
Ashwani Kumar | UCO Bank
 
 
7:49 AM

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Here are the key Private Sector bank CEOs

Here are the key private sector bank experts who will be speaking at the CEOs Panel themed: Do private banks need to become Tech companies?
 
Amitabh Chaudhry | Axis Bank
Hitendra Dave | HSBC India
Zarin Daruwala | Standard Chartered Bank India
Ashu Khullar | Citibank India
Rakesh Sharma | IDBI Bank
V Vaidyanathan | IDFC First Bank
 
7:32 AM

BS BFSI Summit 2023: Here is what's on the cards on day 2

Address by Debasish Panda | Chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)

Special session with market experts: 

Ridham Desai | Managing Director, Morgan Stanley India

Raamdeo Agrawal | Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Andrew Holland | CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies

7:27 AM

Here's what to expect from day 2 of BS BFSI Summit

Fireside chats with:
 
Shaktikanta Das | Governor, Reserve Bank of India
 
Dinesh Khara | Chairman, State Bank of India

 

7:15 AM

BS BFSI Summit: 'Cybersecurity took a back seat in post-Covid Cloud rush'

Most banks and other financial services organisations are still grappling with cybersecurity challenges stemming from the rapid migration to Cloud environments in the post-pandemic years, increasingly stringent regulations, and emerging technologies, according to experts.

A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Using Cloud & Data Centres to Mitigate Disruption and Address Security Challenges’ at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Monday highlighted obstacles such as skill shortages, disorganised Cloud adoption, and compliance burdens as significant issues for the sector. Ranjeet Bellary, partner at EY, remarked, “During the post-pandemic era, digital transformation accelerated at unprecedented levels. Many clients swiftly transitioned to platforms like the Cloud to enable remote work and ensure accessibility for their customers. Naturally, cybersecurity took a back seat as business priorities took precedence.”

7:14 AM

BFSI Summit 2023: Rs 50 trn MF AUM is just tip of the iceberg, say experts

The domestic mutual fund (MF) is set to hit the Rs 50 trillion asset under management (AUM) milestone. Industry players believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and the next Rs 50 trillion can be achieved in the next seven years. Growth from smaller towns, digital transformation, investor education and increased demand for investment products will be the key drivers for the growth. This was the consensus amongst industry titans at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

“Ten years back, we were just 10 per cent of the banking industry. We have now reached 24 per cent of the industry. By 2030, with the number of investors coming up, I believe we will be one-third of the banking industry and the industry AUM will reach Rs 100 trillion,” said Nimesh Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), ICICI Prudential MF. At the end of September 2023, the industry AUM stood at Rs 47.8 trillion. The AUM had topped Rs 40 trillion for the first time in November last year. The assets have soared on the back of a post-Covid-19 rally in the markets and the spurt in retail participation, particularly from smaller centres.

7:12 AM

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

India is the best growth story in the world, and especially in Asia, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies during the Business Standard BFSI Summit 2023. However, global investors have barely invested in Indian equities, he said.
 
“Investors should be structurally invested here as tactically the markets have done well. Midcaps, obviously, are expensive, and India will be vulnerable to a Wall Street-correlated correction caused by higher bond yields,” Wood cautioned. He further added the key thing the market regulator in India can do is to make it easier for foreign investors to invest here. “Most EMs are easier to invest for foreign investors than India,” Wood said.
First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

