BFSI Summit LIVE: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

Most banks and other financial services organisations are still grappling with cybersecurity challenges stemming from the rapid migration to Cloud environments in the post-pandemic years, increasingly stringent regulations, and emerging technologies, according to experts. A panel discussion on the topic of ‘Using Cloud & Data Centres to Mitigate Disruption and Address Security Challenges’ at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai on Monday highlighted obstacles such as skill shortages, disorganised Cloud adoption, and compliance burdens as significant issues for the sector.