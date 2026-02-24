PLI can unlock massive EV export opportunity: Ather CEO at BS Manthan

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, on Tuesday said the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme could unlock a massive export opportunity for India’s electric two-wheeler industry, provided startups are included on equal footing.

Speaking on Day 1 of, Business Standard's flagship event, Mehta said, "PLI is an amazing policy. If delivered properly, it can unlock massive exports of electric two-wheelers from India. This is a $100 billion global market".

He further said that because of the legacy players, India already captures 7–8 per cent of global two-wheeler revenue, and it can leverage it further to expand its EV exports.

ALSO READ: AI forcing a rethink on data centre needs, say experts at BS Manthan Mehta argued that in EVs, India has no competition in the mid-tier two-wheeler segment, not even from China. "India is genuinely at the cutting edge on software, batteries, charging, power electronics and cost structures," he said.

PLI needs reform

However, Mehta said in order for the exports to grow, the PLI framework needs reform. According to him, a company was eligible for PLI only if it had zero revenue.

"If a startup had ₹100 in revenue, it became ineligible," he said.

Mehta added that pure EV players were being penalised while firms with petrol revenues could access benefits. "PLI, meant to push electrification, is penalising pure EV players. They are the engine of innovation," he said, adding that without startups, the industry cannot move forward.