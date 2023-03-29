BELMAC launches its state-of-the-art Clubhouse, the House of Nirvana

Belmac, known for its impeccable timely deliveries with artistically designed apartments, has now launched its explicit amenity Clubhouse, The House of Nirvana. Complementing this success, Belmac organized a two-day event, namely Belmac Fiesta at Belmac Residences, on the 18th and 19th of March, 2023. Located in the flourishing city of New Kalyani Nagar, it is a lavish residential hub set over 6 acres of expansive land parcel. Belmac Residences is an integrated township comprising 6 aesthetic towers and 40+ world-class amenities. A compelling premise that assures the most contemporary lifestyle to modern homebuyers. Belmac has garnered huge success and reputation since its inception, with its consistent record of timely deliveries.

The two-day celebration was nothing less than a sparkling fiesta of opulence, entertainment, and adventure. Day 1 kickstarted with the inauguration of the Clubhouse by incredible residents of Belmac, collaborators, and the famous content creator Kautuka Shah Gandhi. Following this was an elaborate tour of the Clubhouse, exhibiting its richness. Later on, the Art Exhibition was inaugurated, displaying the artistic masterpieces by the artist Sandesh Khule & Dipali S. Every visitor was guided by the representatives of Belmac while doing the Clubhouse tour. Moreover, visitors were bewitched by the luxury car showcase beside the Clubhouse by Bavaria Motors. Visitors were presented with a series of stalls comprising luxury merchandise and carnival food.

“We have proudly launched our lavish Clubhouse, the House of Nirvana. As its name states, it offers a multitude of rejuvenating services ranging from banquet hall to spa and swimming pool. Belmac Fiesta witnessed an enchanting response from prospective homebuyers and general visitors. Fitness and health facilities within the premise will enhance the living experience of our residents at Belmac Residences, says Vidip Jatia, Managing Director of Supreme Holdings and Hospitality (India) Ltd, the parent company of Belmac, whose initial promoter was Vinod Jatia.

The visitors were delighted with the stupendous live performances by RJ Kedar and RJ Shonali. The comedians Abhi Munde, Ramdas Tekale, and Akshay Nirwal from the Orange Comedy Club captivated the audience with their humor. Adding to it, the mesmerizing poems by Abhi Munde were the cream of the moment. The day concluded with the Zumba session by the team of Mutifit Gym.

The second day was zestful with an increased number of visitors from the morning. The visitors’ flow was consistent throughout the day, which increased in the evening. RJ Kedar and RJ Shonali made the evening magical with their witty conversation and interactive games involving the present audience. Several visitors seemed keen on investing in such a vibrant premise of Belmac Residences. Following this, the Mutifit team conducted a Tabata session which gained huge participation from the audience. Thus, the two-day event ended with the cake-cutting by the Belmac team, celebrating the launch of their Clubhouse, the House of Nirvana.

Belmac Residences is the epitome of subtle finesse that offers unbounded comfort, class, and convenience. The lifestyle at Belmac Residences is crafted with the spirit of quality and precision. With a visionary aim to design and develop an inspirational residential base that would heed every aspiration of modern homebuyers, Belmac has planned and developed the expansive Clubhouse that further boasts numerous recreational facilities.

“We experienced an overwhelming footfall and positive response at our Belmac Fiesta. Both days were filled with unbounded enthusiasm and entertainment. The fiesta also did host a special tour of Belmac Residences. Customer centricity is paramount for us at Belmac, and that is how we have crafted every corner of the Residences, heeding the aspirations of homebuyers”, commented Prateek Jatia.

Belmac comes under the banner of Supreme Holdings and Hospitality India Limited, coming among the top 2000 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange. It is currently developing two integrated townships in Pune and Panvel, namely Belmac Residences and Belmac Riverside. Considering the unbounded trust of customers, Belmac is foreseeing ambitious projects that will provide the most contemporary lifestyle to modern homebuyers.