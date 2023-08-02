Supermoon 2023: How does this blue supermoon impact zodiac signs?

The Sturgeon full moon happening today will be at its peak at 6:31 pm GMT or 12 am IST. Being several times brighter than its normal full phase, the second supermoon of the year today will be just 3,57,311 kilometres from the Earth.

This astronomical occasion will have a significant impact as the moon is brighter and nearer to Earth, affecting our lives with its intense energies. So let's dig into the secrets of the 1st August 2023 Super Moon in Aquarius, understanding its spiritual implications and what it means for your zodiac sign.

What is the meaning of the Super Full Moon in Astrology? When the moon is at its closest point to Earth, the first full moon, also known as Sturgeon Moon occurs, resulting in a stunning visual spectacle and the moon's energetic influence on Earth. This Full Moon in Aquarius holds a profound message and urges us to embrace our uniqueness, compassionate qualities, and progress throughout life.

Upcoming Supermoon Dates:

• August 20, 2023: Super Blue Moon in Pisces

• September 29, 2023: Super Harvest Moon.

What is the impact of August's first supermoon on the 12 zodiacs signs?

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius : These zodiac signs might feel more emotional and unpredictable because of the Moon and Jupiter being in fixed positions. Be careful not to validate those who question your beliefs; instead pursue the high roads.

Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn: Hunt for information or secrets that could tackle a languishing issue. During this full moon today, Pluto's retrograde in cardinal energy may bring up issues from the past that need to be resolved. Permit yourself to communicate feelings like anger or disappointment; allowing them to leave is crucial.

Sagittarius, Gemini, Pisces, and Virgo: Today is the day to let go of restrictions and go after your true goals. Mars in Virgo encourages dedicated effort and concentration on a single project. Keep in mind that change takes time, and having faith in yourself is essential to achieving your objectives.

Hence, today's Super Full Moon in Aquarius is a remarkable cosmic occasion that vows to carry strong energies and change to every zodiac sign. Allow this Super Full Moon in Aquarius to lead you on a profound and transformative journey toward self-discovery and empowerment by embracing its energies.