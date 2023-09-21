Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2023: India beat Bangladesh, keep alive knockout hopes in football

Asiad 2023: India beat Bangladesh, keep alive knockout hopes in football

Sunil Chhetri scored from the penalty spot to keep alive India's hopes of a knockout entry in the Asian Games football competition football

BS Web Team New Delhi
Captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac. Photo: @IndianFootball

Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
The Indian football team, courtesy of their 1-0 win against Bangladesh in a Pool A game at the Xiaoshan football stadium, kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts of the 19th Asian Games men’s football competition. Sunil Chhetri scored in the 85th minute via a penalty earned by Bryce Miranda.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

