Asiad 2023: India beat Bangladesh, keep alive knockout hopes in football

Calm Penalty

Crucial Points @chetrisunil11’s goal from the penalty spot was enough to give the #BlueTigers their first win in the #19thAsianGames #INDBAN #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 21, 2023

The Indian football team, courtesy of their 1-0 win against Bangladesh in a Pool A game at the Xiaoshan football stadium, kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockouts of the 19th Asian Games men’s football competition. Sunil Chhetri scored in the 85th minute via a penalty earned by Bryce Miranda.