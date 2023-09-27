Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Wushu Daoshu Final

Asian Games 2023: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Wushu Daoshu Final

Indian wushu player Rohit Jadhav finished a disappointing eight in the men's Daoshu Final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday

Press Trust of India
Rohit Jadhav, Wushuplayer of India at the Asian Games 2023. Photo: SAI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian wushu player Rohit Jadhav finished a disappointing eight in men's Daoshu Final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jadhav scored a total of 9.413, whereas Chinese Zhizhao Chang (9.826) and Chinese Taipei Chen Ming Wang (9.736) finished in the first and second spot, respectively.

In Daoshu, an athlete uses a sword as the main element of the routine and is judged on the basis of quality of movement, overall performance and degree of difficulty.

Jadhav will now participate in the Gunshu Final with the hope of winning a medal at the event.

In Gunshu, participants use a staff made of white wax wood.

Later in the day, India's Roshobina Devi will play Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women's 60 kg semifinal.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: 3 Wushu players from Arunachal unable to travel to China

Chances of wushu players featuring in Asian Games as good as over

Asian Games: Indian Wushu players disappointed after Chinese visa denial

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

Asian Games 2023: Football coach Stimac lauds Sunil Chhetri and Jhingan

Asian Games 2023: Indian swimmers' dismal outing continues at Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Shooting: India win bronze in men's skeet team event

Medal rush in shooting continues for India: Thakur congratulates medalists

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Topics :Asian GamesIndian sports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story