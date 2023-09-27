Asian Games 2023: India's Rohit Jadhav finishes eight in Wushu Daoshu Final

Indian wushu player Rohit Jadhav finished a disappointing eight in men's Daoshu Final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jadhav scored a total of 9.413, whereas Chinese Zhizhao Chang (9.826) and Chinese Taipei Chen Ming Wang (9.736) finished in the first and second spot, respectively.

In Daoshu, an athlete uses a sword as the main element of the routine and is judged on the basis of quality of movement, overall performance and degree of difficulty.

Jadhav will now participate in the Gunshu Final with the hope of winning a medal at the event.

In Gunshu, participants use a staff made of white wax wood.

Later in the day, India's Roshobina Devi will play Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women's 60 kg semifinal.