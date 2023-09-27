Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India earned two gold medals in shooting on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 . However, the contingent will look to add many more medals on the fifth day, September 28, 2023, when they take the field in Hangzhou, China.

India will be part of three shooting medal events in Air Pistol and Skeet events. India’s Roshibina Devi will also take part in the women’s 60kg final of the Wushu event. India will also eye medals in the Equestrian Individual Dressage final.

The Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group-stage match. Other than these games, India's Pranati Nayak will take part in the Artistic Gymnastics Vault final. Indian boxers, shuttlers, cyclists, paddlers, Squash players and Tennis players will also be part of an action-packed day five of the Asian Games 2023.

India currently stands seventh in the medals tally with five gold and a total of 22 medals.



Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 28.

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 28

Artistic Gymnastics- 12:00 PM IST onwards

India’s Pranatoi Nayak will take part in the Women’s Vault Final

Badminton- 06:30 AM IST

India women's team vs Mongolia in Round of 16

Boxing- 12:15 PM IST

India’s Jaismine Lambhoria in women’s and Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev in men’s Round of 16 matches in action

Bridge- 06:30 AM IST

India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

Cycling- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s Sprint Qualifying

Men’s Sprint Quarterfinal- Elkatohchoongo David Beckham

Men’s Omnium Scratch- Neeraj Kumar

Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards

Intermediate Dressage Individual Freestyle Final

Three Indians- Anush Agrawalla, Chedda Hriday Vipul and Divyakirti Singh will be in action

Football- 05:00 PM IST

India vs Saudi Arabia- Men’s Round of 16

Golf- 06:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team Round 1

India’s Aditi Ashok, Shubhankar Sharma in action

Hockey- 06:15 PM IST

India vs Japan- Men’s Preliminary

Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Skeet- Men’s 10 m Air Pistol Team and Individual Qualification and medal events

India’s Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal in action

Skeet Mixed Team Qualification and Final

India’s Ganemat Shekhon and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in action

Squash

India vs Nepal- Men’s Team Pool A- 01:30 PM IST

India vs Malaysia- Women’s team Pool B- 10:00 AM IST

Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Kushagra Rawat and Aryan Nehra will be in action in various events

Table Tennis- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 32

Mixed Doubles- Sathiyan Ganasekaran and Manika Batrta- Round of 16

Mixed Doubles- Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai- Round of 16

Men’s Doubles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran alongside Harmeet Desai

Men’s Singles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran

Women’s Doubles- Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Suthritha Mukherjee/ Ahykia Mukherjee

Women’s Singles Round of 32- Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra in Round of 32

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Semi-final- Not before 11:30 AM IST

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Korean pair

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal- Not Before 01:00 AM IST

Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Kazaksthan pair

Wushu- 07:15 AM IST onwards

India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi vs China’s Wu Xiaowei in Women’s 60kg Final