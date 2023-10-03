Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023: Lovlina enters 75 kg final, Preeti settles for bronze

Asian Games 2023: Lovlina enters 75 kg final, Preeti settles for bronze

World champion Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) locked an Olympic quota for herself by moving to the final while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
Lovlina Borgohain representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
World champion Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) locked an Olympic quota for herself by moving to the final while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, cleverly managed her bout against Asian Championship silver medallist Baison Manikon of Thailand to take a unanimous decision win and book her ticket for next year's Paris Games

Preeti, on the other hand, put up a good show but lost 0-5 to reigning flyweight champion China's Chang Yuan. She has already secured an Olympic quota.

Both Southpaw boxers showcased their high skill and ring IQs in the opening three minutes. While Preeti looked to poke and peck with a right hook, the Chinese kept landing right hooks.

At one point, the 19-year-old Indian landed a double jab, followed by two right hooks and two body shots to score crucial points. But Chang replied aggressively with a right cross and a flurry of jabs.

The Chinese boxer was cleaner with her punches and the four of the five judges ruled in her favour in the opening round.

In the second round, Preeti dialled up the intensity, trying to break Chang defence. But the Chinese, who enjoyed the crowd support, defended well, moving around the ring.

Chang was warned a couple of times for hitting behind the head of Preeti.

Having done enough, Chang continued to defend in the final three minutes to take the win.

Topics :Lovlina BorgohainAsian GamesboxingIndian sports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

