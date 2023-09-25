Asian Games 2023 September 26 schedule: India event timings, streaming

After earning two gold medals on September 25, the second day of the Asian Games 2023 , India would be looking to add more medals to their kitty when the contingent takes the field on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

India currently stands sixth in the medals tally.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 26.

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 26

Shooting - from 6:30 AM IST Onwards

Women’s Skeet

Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

Women’s 25M Pistol- Individual and Team events

Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita in 1. Followed by bronze and gold medal matches.

Cycling- 08:30 AM IST ONWARDS

Women’s Team Sprint

Men’s Team Sprint

Men’s Team Pursuit

Equestrian Dressage

The Indian team of - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela in dressage individual and team events

Hockey - 06:30 AM IST onwards

India vs Singapore, men's hockey Pool A match.

Fencing - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Bhavani Devi in women's individual Sabre

ESports - 08: 10 AM IST onwards

Mayank Prajapati vs Fuad Talal Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

Ayan Biswas vs Chau Hung Khanh Nguyen (Vietnam) in street fighter V round of 32 match.

Boxing - 12:30 PM IST Onwards

Sachin vs Asri Udin (Indonesia)- men's 57 kg round of 32 match.

Narender vs Nuradin Rustambek (Kyrgyz Republic)- men's + 92 round of 16 match.

Volleyball - 04:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan- Men's Fifth Place Playoff

Swimming- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Ashutosh Joshi, Shivangi Sarma (Women)

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Natraj, Likith Selvaraj and Tanish George Mathew (Men’s)

Squash: 07:30 AM IST onwards

Group stage matches

Men’s

India vs Singapore

India vs Qatar

Women’s

India vs Pakistan

Chess: 12:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi

Women’s Rapid Round 5, 6, 7- Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli

Tennis- 07:30 AM IST

India will be part of men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles, women’s single and women’s doubles competitions

Wushu: 05:00 PM IST onwards

Men's 70kg Quarterfinal

Suraj Yadav vs Khalid Hotak (Afghanistan)

Judo- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Women’s

Indubala Devi

Tulika Maan

Men’s

Sachin Avtar Singh