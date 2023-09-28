Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streaming

India will be eyeing medals through the Shooters, Tennis players and athletes on the sixth day of the Asina Games 2023 as the Indian contingent takes the field in Hangzhou, China on Friday, September 29, 2023. Indian Badminton and Tennis players would also look to increase the team’s medal haul.

The Indian women’s hockey team will be up against Malaysia while women’s handball and basketball teams will also be in action against China. There are four shooting and one Tennis gold medal on offer for India along with three in athletics.

India currently stands fifth in the medals tally with five gold and a total of 25 medals.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on September 29.

Asian Games: India's schedule on September 29

Golf- 04:00 AM IST onwards

Men’s and Women’s Individual and Team events where India’s Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action

Esports- 11:30 AM IST onwards

India vs Kyrgyzstan and Philippines in DOTA 2 team event

Women’s Handball- 03:30 PM IST onwards

India vs China

Women’s Basketball- 05:30 PM IST onwards

India vs Mongolia

Athletics- 04:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s and Women’s 20 km Racewalk final

India’s Vikash and Priyanka will be in action

Men’s and Women’s 400m Heats

India’s Muhammad Ansa Yahiya, Muahhamd Ajamal, Aishwarya Mishra and Himanshi Malik in action

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

India’s Rachna Kumari and Tanya Choudhary in action

Women’s Shot Put Final

India’s Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur in action

Swimming- 08:00 AM IST onwards

India’s Nina Venkatesh, Vritti Agarwal, Advait Page, Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, Aryan Nehra and Sjan Prakash will bve in action in various events.

Badminton- 06:30 AM IST

Women’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Thailand

Men’s Team Quarterfinal- India vs Nepal

Boxing- 12:15 PM IST

India’s Praveen and Nikhat Zareen in women’s and Lakshya Chahar in men’s matches in action

Bridge- 06:30 AM IST

India’s men’s, mixed and women’s teams in action

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format

Cycling- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Elkatohchoongo David Beckham and Esow of India in action in men’s Keirin

Equestrian- 05:30 AM IST onwards

Eventing Qualification Tema and Individual Rounds

Indian team and Ashish Limaye in action

Hockey- 04:00 PM IST

India vs Malaysia- Women’s Preliminary

Shooting - 06:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s 50m Rifle 3 position Team and Individual qualification and final

India’s Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale will be in action

Women’s 10m Air Pistol Individual and Team Qualification and final

India’s Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya TS will be in action

Squash- 08:30 AM IST onwards

India vs South Korea- Men’s Team Semi-Final-

India vs Hong Kong- Women’s Team Semi-Final-

Table Tennis- 07:30 AM IST onwards

Men’s Doubles- Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar- Round of 16

Men’s Doubles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran alongside Harmeet Desai in Round of 16

Men’s Singles- Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Ganasekran in Round of 16

Women’s Doubles- Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Suthritha Mukherjee/ Ahykia Mukherjee in Round of 16

Women’s Singles Round of 16- Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final- 07:30 AM IST

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Chinese Taipei

Mixed Doubles semi-final Not Before 09:30 AM IST

Rohan Bhopanna and Rutuja Bhosale vs Chinese Taipei pair