Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games: Eabad Ali gets bronze in Men's Windsurfer tournament

Asian Games: Eabad Ali gets bronze in Men's Windsurfer tournament

South Korea's Wonwoo Cho won the gold [14 points] while Thailand's Natthaphong Phonoppharat clinched silver [29 points]

ANI Others
Asian Games 2023

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Eabad Ali clinched India's second medal in sailing at the Asian Games on Tuesday as he showcased his windsurfing skills to claim a bronze medal in the Men's Windsurfer RS

Ali finished with 57 points (Net Points: 50) to clinch the bronze medal.

South Korea's Wonwoo Cho won the gold [14 points] while Thailand's Natthaphong Phonoppharat clinched silver [29 points].

Ali finished second in the sixth and 14th races, which was also his best in the category in the Hangzhou games.

He won bronze after a total of fourteen races and got the better of Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Bin Abdul Rani by one point.

India have now bagged two medals in sailing with Neha Thakur clinching silver in the girls' dinghy ILCA-4.

Neha completed behind Thailand's Noppassorn Khunboonjan to win her career's biggest medal, which also happened to be India's first medal on Day 3 in Hangzhou.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football

Asian Games LIVE updates: India win Gold in Equestrian, 3 medals in sailing

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asian Games: Women's Hockey team gears up for match against Singapore

Tasteless supplements, yoga behind Ramika Jindal's success at Asian Games

7-member golf team including Lahiri, Ashok eyes Asian Games medals

Nagal, Raina progress to quarterfinals; Ramkumar, Bhosale exit from singles

Delayed Asian Games tournament blessing for Indian sailor Neha Thakur

Topics :Asian GamessportsChina

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story