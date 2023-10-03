Asian Games October 4 schedule: India vs Korea in hockey SF, medal events

In 10 days, India have won 69 medals and assured themselves of at least six more with nearly five days of action yet to come. The medal rush will continue for the Indian contingent when they take the field on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, which will be the 11th day of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Indian men’s hockey team would get one step closer to booking their berth for the Paris Olympics 2024 as they will take on South Korea in the semi-final. India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra will aim to add to India’s gold medal count when he participates in the men’s Javelin Throw. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will also be favourites to take the yellow metal.

India’s Boxers, who already won three bronze medals would look to go better this time as Lovlina Borgohain and Praveen Hooda play their final and semi-final bouts. Indian archers and Squash players too would look to continue dealing in the good fortunes as well.

Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 4.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 4

Archery- 06:30 AM IST Onwards

India vs Malaysia- Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action

India vs Japan- Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal

Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat in action

If the teams win their respective quarterfinals, they could play for Gold and Bronze depending on their semi-final results.

Athletics

India's medal events

Mixed Team Racewalk 35km final- 04:30 AM IST onwards

India’s Manju Rabni and Ram Baboo will be in action

Men’s High Jump Final- 4:35 pm IST

India’s Sarvesh Anil Kusare and Jesse will be in action

Men’s Javelin Throw Final- 4:40 pm IST

India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action

Women’s Triple Jump Final- 4:45 pm IST

India’s Sheena Varkey in action

Women’s 800m Final- 5:00 pm IST

India’s Harmilan Bains and KM Chanda will be in action

Men’s 5000m Final- 5:15 pm IST

India’s Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh will be in action

Women’s 4x400m relay- 5:45 pm IST

Indian women’s relay team in action

Men’s 4x400m relay- 6:15 pm IST

Indian men’s relay team in action

Badminton- 7:30 AM IST

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles and Mixed Doubles Round of 16 matches

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, PV Sindhu in women’s singles, Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy in men’s doubles and Tressa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand in women’s doubles in action.

Boxing

Women’s Semi-Final- 54-57 Kg- 11:30 AM IST

India’s Praveen Hooda vs Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting

Women’s Final- 75 kg- 1:15 pm IST

India’s Lovlina Borgohain vs China’s Li Qian

Bridge- 6:30 AM IST Onwards

India’s men’s team in action against China in semi-finals Round 4, 5 and 6

Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards

India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 6

Equestrian- 5:30 AM IST onwards

Jumpin Team and Individual rounds qualification and Tem Final later on

Indian team and Kirat Singh Nagra and Niraj Dhingra in action

Hockey

Men’s Semi-final- India vs Korea- 1:30 pm IST

Kabaddi

India men vs Thailand men- 6:00 AM IST

India Women vs Thailand Women- 1:30 pm IST

Squash

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final- 1- 9:30 AM IST

India vs Hong Kong (Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action)

Mixed Doubles Semi-Final-2- 10:30 AM IST

India vs Malaysia (Anhat Singh and Abhay Singh in action)

Men’s Singles Semi-Final-2- 3:30 pm IST





Wrestling- 7:30 AM IST Onwards India’s Saurav Ghosal vs Hong Kong’s Leung Chin-Chin Henry

Greco-Roman gets underway and India’s Neeraj, Sunin Kumar, Gyanender and Vikas will be in action