Asian Games October 4 schedule: India vs Korea in hockey SF, medal events

In 10 days, India have won 69 medals and assured themselves of at least six more with nearly five days of action yet to come. The medal rush will continue for the Indian contingent when they take the field on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, which will be the 11th day of the Hangzhou Asian Games.
Indian men’s hockey team would get one step closer to booking their berth for the Paris Olympics 2024 as they will take on South Korea in the semi-final. India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra will aim to add to India’s gold medal count when he participates in the men’s Javelin Throw. Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will also be favourites to take the yellow metal.
India’s Boxers, who already won three bronze medals would look to go better this time as Lovlina Borgohain and Praveen Hooda play their final and semi-final bouts. Indian archers and Squash players too would look to continue dealing in the good fortunes as well.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 4.
Archery- 06:30 AM IST Onwards
India vs Malaysia- Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal
Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action
India vs Japan- Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal
Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat in action
If the teams win their respective quarterfinals, they could play for Gold and Bronze depending on their semi-final results.
Athletics
India's medal events
Mixed Team Racewalk 35km final- 04:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Manju Rabni and Ram Baboo will be in action
Men’s High Jump Final- 4:35 pm IST
India’s Sarvesh Anil Kusare and Jesse will be in action
Men’s Javelin Throw Final- 4:40 pm IST
Women’s Triple Jump Final- 4:45 pm IST
India’s Sheena Varkey in action
Women’s 800m Final- 5:00 pm IST
India’s Harmilan Bains and KM Chanda will be in action
Men’s 5000m Final- 5:15 pm IST
India’s Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh will be in action
Women’s 4x400m relay- 5:45 pm IST
Indian women’s relay team in action
Men’s 4x400m relay- 6:15 pm IST
Indian men’s relay team in action
Badminton- 7:30 AM IST
Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles and Mixed Doubles Round of 16 matches
HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, PV Sindhu in women’s singles, Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy in men’s doubles and Tressa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand in women’s doubles in action.
Boxing
Women’s Semi-Final- 54-57 Kg- 11:30 AM IST
India’s Praveen Hooda vs Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Ting
Women’s Final- 75 kg- 1:15 pm IST
India’s Lovlina Borgohain vs China’s Li Qian
Bridge- 6:30 AM IST Onwards
India’s men’s team in action against China in semi-finals Round 4, 5 and 6
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 6
Equestrian- 5:30 AM IST onwards
Jumpin Team and Individual rounds qualification and Tem Final later on
Indian team and Kirat Singh Nagra and Niraj Dhingra in action
Hockey
Men’s Semi-final- India vs Korea- 1:30 pm IST
Kabaddi
India men vs Thailand men- 6:00 AM IST
India Women vs Thailand Women- 1:30 pm IST
Squash
Mixed Doubles Semi-Final- 1- 9:30 AM IST
India vs Hong Kong (Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action)
Mixed Doubles Semi-Final-2- 10:30 AM IST
India vs Malaysia (Anhat Singh and Abhay Singh in action)
Men’s Singles Semi-Final-2- 3:30 pm IST
India’s Saurav Ghosal vs Hong Kong’s Leung Chin-Chin Henry
Wrestling- 7:30 AM IST Onwards
Greco-Roman gets underway and India’s Neeraj, Sunin Kumar, Gyanender and Vikas will be in action