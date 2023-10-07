Asian Games LIVE updates: Kabaddi Gold pushes India tally to 100 medals

On the final and 14th day (October 7) at the Asian Games 2023, Archers ruled for India as they won two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze as India set to cross 100-medal-mark. However, it was Indian women's kabaddi team Gold that helped India hit the 100-medal-mark at the Asian Games. Chinese Taipei gave India run for the medal as they gave stiff competition and lost the match only by one point. The Indian men's cricket team will be centre of attraction from 11:30 AM IST when they lock horns with Afghanistan in the final. While Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to take revenge from Iran for 2018 Asian Games semifinal defeat, when Pawan Sehrawat's men take on Fazel Atrachali's men. In Badminton, Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag will be eyeing not less than a Gold in men's doubles final. India wrestlers and chess players in action througout the day. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here Asian Games 2023: Maiden 100-medal haul for India; check winners' full list India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far Medals: Gold- 25; Silver - 35; Bronze -40- Total 100 Kabaddi - Women's team event -- India win Gold Archery - Men's individual compound - Ojas Pravin Deotale wins Gold Archery - Men's individual compound - Abhishek Verma wins Silver Archery -- Women's individual compound - Jyothi Surekha wins Gold Medal Archery -- Women's individual compound -- Aditi Gopichand Swami wins Bronze medal Hockey - Men's team - India win Gold Bridge - Men's team event - Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sandeep Thakral, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare & Sumit Mukherjee win Silver Wrestling- Women's 62kg freestyle-- Sonam Malik wins Bronze Wrestling - Women's 76kg freestyle - Kiran wins Bronze in repechage round Wrestling -- Men's Freestyle 57kg -- Aman wins Bronze medal Sepaktakraw - Women's team Regu -- Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam win Bronze Archery - Women's recurve Team -- Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win Bronze Archery - Men's recurve team -- Atanu Das, Dhiraj and Tushar Prabhakar settle for a Silver Badminton - men's singles -- HS Prannoy settles for a Silver Archery - Women's Team Compound -- Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur win Gold Archery - Men's Team Coumpound - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar win Gold Squash - Mixed doubles - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh win Gold Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53kg category - Antim Panghal wins Bronze Squash - Men's singles - Saurav Ghosal settles for a Silver Athletics - Men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra wins Gold Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay - YAHIYA Muhammed Anas, JACOB Amoj, VARIYATHODI Muhammed Ajmal and RAMESH Rajesh win Gold Athletics - Men's Javelin throw - Kishore Kumar Jena wins Silver Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay race - RAMRAJ Vithya, MISHRA Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi and VENKATESAN Subha win Silver Athletics - Men's 5000m race - Avinash Sable wins Silver Athletics- Women's 800m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver Wrestling- 87KG Greco-Roman- Sunil Kumar wins Bronze Boxing- Women's 75 Kg- India's Lovlina Borgohain wins Silver Boxing- Women's 54-57kg- Praveen Hooda wins Bronze Archery -- Mixed team Compound 16 Arrows 50m - India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win GOLD Athletics - Mixed team 35km walk - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani win Bronze Squash - Mixed doubles - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh settles for a Bronze Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay -- Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD Wushu -- Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze India medal events on October 7 (Day 14) at the 2023 Asian Games India medal events on Day 14 6:10 am Archery - Aditi Swami vs Ratih Zilizati Fadhly (Indonesia) in compound women's bronze medal match. Medal rounds to follow. 6:30 am Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs So Chaewon (South Korea) in compound women's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow. 6:30 am Sports climbing - Shivani Charak and Saniya Shaikh in women's boulder and lead semifinal - boulder and lead. Medal round to follow. 6:30 am onwards Ju-Jitsu - Uma Reddy vs Sooknatee Suntra (Thailand) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal to follow. Kiran Kumari vs Khongorzul Bayarmaa (Mongolia) in women's 63kg round of 16 match. Medal to follow. Amarjeet Singh vs Altangerel Bayarkhuu (Mongolia) in men's 85kg round of 32 match. Medal rounds to follow. 6:55 am Canoe slalom - Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat in men's kayak semifinal. 7 am Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei in the women's final. 7:10 am Archery - Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale in compound men's gold medal match. Medal rounds to follow. 7:30 am onwards Wrestling - Yash vs Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) in men's freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow. Deepak Punia vs Magomed Sharipov (Bahrain) in men's 86kg freestyle qualification round. Medal rounds to follow. Vicky vs Alisher Yergali (Kazakhstan) in men's 97kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow. Sumit vs Aiaal Lazarev (Kyrgyz Republic) in men's 125kg freestyle round of 16 match. Medal rounds to follow. 11:30 am Cricket - India vs Afghanistan in the men's final 12:30 pm Kabaddi - India vs Iran in the men's final 12:30 pm Chess - Men's and women's team round 9. 1:30 pm Hockey - India vs Japan in women's bronze medal match. Around 1:30 pm Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho (South Korea) in men's doubles gold medal match. Check news on Asian Games 2023 here Asian Games LIVE STREAMING, ASIAD 2023 LVE TELECAST Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Games in India? Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD, Sony Sports 2 HD/SD, Sony Sports 3 HD/SD, Sony Sports 5 HD/SD. How to watch live streaming of Asian Games 2023 in India? Sony LIV application and website will be home for Indian fans to live stream Asian Games 2023 in India. Read More