Asian Games LIVE updates: Kabaddi Gold pushes India tally to 100 medals

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs Afghanistan final in cricket starts at 11:30 AM IST. India vs Iran in Men's Kabaddi starts at 12:30 AM IST. Medal tally: 100 - 25 Gold, 35 Silver & 40 Bronze

BS Web Team
Asian Games 2023 Day 14 live updates

Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
On the final and 14th day (October 7) at the Asian Games 2023, Archers ruled for India as they won two Gold, one Silver and one Bronze as India set to cross 100-medal-mark. However, it was Indian women's kabaddi team Gold that helped India hit the 100-medal-mark at the Asian Games. Chinese Taipei gave India run for the medal as they gave stiff competition and lost the match only by one point. The Indian men's cricket team will be centre of attraction from 11:30 AM IST when they lock horns with Afghanistan in the final. While Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to take revenge from Iran for 2018 Asian Games semifinal defeat, when Pawan Sehrawat's men take on Fazel Atrachali's men. In Badminton, Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag will be eyeing not less than a Gold in men's doubles final. India wrestlers and chess players in action througout the day. Check 2023 Asian Games medal tally here

8:35 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Wrestling - 74kg freestyle men - India's Yash in action

8:33 AM

8:26 AM

7:59 AM

7:55 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India win Gold

7:53 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 25 | 24 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:52 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 24 | 24 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:52 AM

7:50 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 24 | 23 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:49 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 23 | 22 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:46 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 21 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:43 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 16 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:38 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 14 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:33 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 16 | 13 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:30 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 16 | 11 Chinese Taipei in second half

7:28 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 15 | 9 Chinese Taipei at half time

7:23 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Men's individual - Ojas wins Gold, Silver for Abhishek

7:20 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Men's individual - Indians fight for Gold

7:17 AM

7:17 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 11 | 6 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

7:15 AM

7:12 AM

7:10 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 5 | 5 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

7:08 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 4 | 4 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

7:05 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 2 | 2 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

7:01 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 0 | 0 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

6:56 AM

6:51 AM

6:46 AM

6:42 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Women's individual - Jyothi wins Gold medal

6:39 AM

6:37 AM

6:35 AM

6:31 AM

6:29 AM

6:28 AM

6:22 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Women's individual - Aditi wins Bronze medal

6:19 AM

6:17 AM

6:14 AM

6:08 AM

5:57 AM

5:53 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Milk vendor's daughter, shot-putter win precious recurve medal

5:39 AM

8:35 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Wrestling - 74kg freestyle men - India's Yash in action

Yash (India) VS Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) | 1/8 Final

Yash earns passivity card. He displays superb skill and earns six points lead.

He takes two more points to end the first round.

India 8 | 0 Cambodia
 

8:33 AM

Yash (India) VS Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) | 1/8 Final

Yash begins his campaign. Both grapplers are wrestling in defensive mode.

8:26 AM

Yash (India) VS Chheang Chhoeun (Cambodia) | 1/8 Final

India Yash in action in few minutes.

7:59 AM

Medal Tally LIVE | India's medal winners in the Asian Games 2023 so far

Medals: Gold- 25; Silver - 35; Bronze -40- Total 100
  1. Kabaddi - Women's team event -- India win Gold
  2. Archery - Men's individual compound - Ojas Pravin Deotale wins Gold
  3. Archery - Men's individual compound - Abhishek Verma wins Silver
  4. Archery -- Women's individual compound - Jyothi Surekha wins Gold Medal
  5. Archery -- Women's individual compound -- Aditi Gopichand Swami wins Bronze medal
  6. Hockey - Men's team - India win Gold
  7. Bridge - Men's team event - Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sandeep Thakral, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare & Sumit Mukherjee win Silver
  8. Wrestling- Women's 62kg freestyle-- Sonam Malik wins Bronze
  9. Wrestling - Women's 76kg freestyle - Kiran wins Bronze in repechage round
  10. Wrestling -- Men's Freestyle 57kg -- Aman wins Bronze medal
  11. Sepaktakraw - Women's team Regu -- Priya Devi Elangbam, Bi Devi Elangbam, Khushboo, Chaoba Devi Oinam and Maipak Devi Ayekpam win Bronze
  12. Archery - Women's recurve Team -- Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur win Bronze
  13. Archery - Men's recurve team -- Atanu Das, Dhiraj and Tushar Prabhakar settle for a Silver
  14. Badminton - men's singles -- HS Prannoy settles for a Silver
  15. Archery - Women's Team Compound -- Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur win Gold
  16. Archery - Men's Team Coumpound - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar win Gold
  17. Squash - Mixed doubles - Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh win Gold
  18. Wrestling - Women's freestyle 53kg category - Antim Panghal wins Bronze
  19. Squash - Men's singles - Saurav Ghosal settles for a Silver
  20. Athletics - Men's javelin throw - Neeraj Chopra wins Gold
  21. Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay - YAHIYA Muhammed Anas, JACOB Amoj, VARIYATHODI Muhammed Ajmal and RAMESH Rajesh win Gold
  22. Athletics - Men's Javelin throw - Kishore Kumar Jena wins Silver
  23. Athletics - Women's 4x400m relay race - RAMRAJ Vithya, MISHRA Aishwarya Kailash, Prachi and VENKATESAN Subha win Silver
  24. Athletics - Men's 5000m race - Avinash Sable wins Silver
  25. Athletics- Women's 800m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
  26. Wrestling- 87KG Greco-Roman- Sunil Kumar wins Bronze
  27. Boxing- Women's 75 Kg- India's Lovlina Borgohain wins Silver
  28. Boxing- Women's 54-57kg- Praveen Hooda wins Bronze
  29. Archery -- Mixed team Compound 16 Arrows 50m - India's Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam win GOLD
  30. Athletics - Mixed team 35km walk - Ram Baboo and Manju Rani win Bronze
  31. Squash - Mixed doubles - Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh settles for a Bronze
  32. Athletics- Women's Javelin Throw - Annu Rani wins Gold
  33. Athletics- Men's 800m race- Mohammed Afsal wins Silver
  34. Boxing- Men's +92 kg- Narender Berwal wins Bronze
  35. Athletics- Men's Decathlon- Tejaswin Shankar wins Silver
  36. Athletics- Men's Triple Jump- Pravin Chitravel wins Bronze
  37. Athletics- Women’s 5000m race- Parul Chaudhary win Gold
  38. Athletics- Women’s 400m hurdles- Vithya Ramaraj wins Bronze
  39. Boxing- Women’s 54 kg- Preeti Pawar styles for Bronze
  40. Canoeing and Kayaking- Canoe Double Men's 1000m Sprint- Arjun Singh and Sunil Salam win Bronze
  41. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Ancy Sojan Edappilly wins Silver
  42. Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Parul Chaudhary wins Silver
  43. Athletics - Women's 3000m Steeplechase - Priti wins Bronze
  44. Athletics - 4x400m Mixed team relay --  Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj,  Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan win Silver: Medal upgraded to Silver after Sri Lanka was disqualified
  45. Table Tennis - Women's doubles semifinal - Suthirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for a Bronze
  46. Roller Skating - Women's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj win Bronze
  47. Roller Skating - Men's speed skating 3000m Relay race -- Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale win Bronze
  48. Athletics- Men's Shot Put- Tejinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD
  49. Athletics- Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi Yarraji wins Silver
  50. Athletics- Men's Long Jump- Murli Sreeshankar wins Silver
  51. Athletics- Women's Discus Throw- Seema Punia wins Bronze
  52. Boxing- Nikhat Zareen wins Bronze
  53. Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Jinson Johnson wins Bronze
  54. Athletics- Men's 1500m race- Ajay Kumar Saroj wins Silver
  55. Athletics- Women's 1500m race- Harmilan Bains wins Silver
  56. Badminton- Men's Team Event- India win silver
  57. Athletics- Men's Steeplechase 3000m- Avinash Sable wins GOLD
  58. Shooting- Men's Trap- Kynan Darius wins Individual Bronze
  59. Shooting - Men's team trap - Kynan Darius Zoravar Singh and Prithviraj win GOLD
  60. Shooting - Women's team trap - Rajeshwari Kumari, KEER Manisha, RAJAK Preeti win Silver
  61. Golf - Individual women - Adit Ashok wins Silver
  62. Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Gulveer Singh wins Bronze
  63. Athletics- Men's 10,000m race- Kartik Kumar wins Silver
  64. Squash- Men's Team Squash- India beat Pakistan to win GOLD
  65. Tennis- Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale win Mixed Doubles GOLD
  66. Shooting-- Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol- Divya and Sarabjot win Silver
  67. Shooting -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Palak wins GOLD
  68. Shooting  -- 10m Air Pistol Women's individual event - Esha Singh win Silver
  69. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's team- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Akhil Sheoran win GOLD.
  70. Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's team - Palak, Esha Singh, and Divya TS win Silver
  71. Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's (individual event) - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Silver
  72. Tennis -- Men's doubles -- Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan win Silver
  73. Squash -- Women's team event -- Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Joshana Chinnapa win Bronze
  74. Shooting -- 10m air Pistol men's team event - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal win GOLD
  75. Wushu --  Sanda 60kg - Roshibina Devi wins Silver
  76. Equestrian- Individual Dressage- Anush Agarwalla wins Bronze
  77. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event -- Sift Kaur Samra wins GOLD
  78. Shooting -- 25m air pistol team event -- Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rythm Sangwan win GOLD
  79. Shooting -- 25 m air pistol individual event -- Esha Singh win Silver
  80. Shooting- Men's Skeet individual- Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- Silver
  81. Shooting -- 50-metre three-position individual event-- Ashi Chouksey wins Bronze
  82. Shooting -- Team skeet men's -- Anant Naruka, Gurjaot Singh and Angad Bajwa win Bronze
  83. Sailing- Men’s Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze
  84. Shooting - 50-metre three positions team event - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win Silver
  85. Equestrian - Dressage team competition - India wins GOLD
  86. Sailing - Girls Dinghy ILCA4 - Neha Thakur wins Silver
  87. Sailing - Men's windsurfer RS:X - Eabad Ali wins Bronze
  88. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle team event -- Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil in GOLD
  89. Cricket- India women's team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch GOLD
  90. Rowing - Men's Four event -- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish win Bronze
  91. Rowing -- Men's Quadruple Sculls -- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh win Bronze
  92. Shooting - Men's 10m air rifle - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins Bronze
  93. Shooting - Men's Men's 25m rapid fire pistol Team event - Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh win Bronze
  94. Rowing - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A -- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh win Silver
  95. Rowing - Men’s coxed eight Final A - Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar win Silver
  96. Rowing - Men coxless pair Final A -- Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win Bronze
  97. Shooting -- Women’s 10m air rifle team -- Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita win Silver
  98. Shooting -- Women's 10m air rifle individual event -- Ramita Jindal wins Bronze
  99. Athletics -- Women's Shot put - Kiran Baliyan win Bronze
  100. Athletics-- Women's Heptathlon- Nandini Agasara win Bronze

7:55 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India win Gold

India wins Gold medal. India women's Kabaddi team wins country 100th medal in Asian Games 2023

After heartbeat stopping 30 seconds, India notch up the win by just only one point. 

Final score: India 26 | 25 Chinese Taipei


7:53 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 25 | 24 Chinese Taipei in second half

India earn a raid point. 60 seconds left in the game

7:52 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 24 | 24 Chinese Taipei in second half

Empty raid from India

7:52 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 24 | 24 Chinese Taipei in second half

Chinese Taipei scores a raid point. One minute left

7:50 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 24 | 23 Chinese Taipei in second half

With 90 seconds left in the match, India leading the match by just one point.

India defense giving free raid points by tackling near the mid line.

7:49 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 23 | 22 Chinese Taipei in second half

India take one point lead as two raid points are scored. Chinese Taipei scores a raid point. India earns one raid point as well

India 23 | 22 Chinese Taipei. Two minutes left in the match.

7:46 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 21 Chinese Taipei in second half

India making mistakes which are not acceptable in Kabaddi. Indian raider goes into the lobby without struggle. 

Chinese Taipei inflict ALL OUT to India, take 2 points lead with 4 minutes left in the game

India 19 | 21 Chinese Taipei

Crucial 4 minutes left in the game.

7:43 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 16 Chinese Taipei in second half

India surrending the lead with irrelevant tackle points and mindless raiding

India 19 | 16 Chinese Taipei

Six minutes left in the game.

7:38 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 19 | 14 Chinese Taipei in second half

India playing on bonus as they continue to maintain the lead. India defense comes to the party as well. 

India 19 |  14 Chinese Taipei.

7:33 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 16 | 13 Chinese Taipei in second half

Chinese Taipei has scored three consecutive points at the start of second half.

7:30 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 16 | 11 Chinese Taipei in second half

A super tackle from Chinese Taipei defenders. 

India 16 | 11 Chinese Taipei

12 minutes left in the game

7:28 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 15 | 9 Chinese Taipei at half time

India women's kabaddi team leading at half time.

7:23 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Men's individual - Ojas wins Gold, Silver for Abhishek

Abhishek Verma (India) VS Ojas Pravin Deotale (India) in Gold medal match | Men Compound 72 Arrows 50m

Final score

Ojas | Abhishek

India's Ojas wins Gold and Abhishek wins Silver. It is 1 and 2 from India.

Medal tally swells to 99

7:20 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Men's individual - Indians fight for Gold

Abhishek Verma (India) VS Ojas Pravin Deotale (India) in Gold medal match | Men Compound 72 Arrows 50m

With final series to go

Ojas still leads by two points.

Three arrows in final series

7:17 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Archery - Compound Men's individual - Indians fight for Gold

Abhishek Verma (India) VS Ojas Pravin Deotale (India) in Gold medal match | Men Compound 72 Arrows 50m

After third series, Ojas leads by three points.

Ojas 90 | 87 Abhishek

7:17 AM

Asian Games LIVE | Kabaddi - Women's Gold medal match - India 11 | 6 Chinese Taipei in 1st half

India scoring in tackles also as Indian defenders grab hold of Chinese Taipei raider.


