Asian Games LIVE updates: Archers hunt for Gold; India eye Gold in Kabaddi

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs Afghanistan final in cricket starts at 11:30 AM IST. India vs Iran in Men's Kabaddi starts at 12:30 AM IST. Medal tally: 95 - 22 Gold, 34 Silver & 39 Bronze

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 live updates

Asian Games 2023 Day 14 live updates

On the final and 14th day (October 7) at the Asian Games 2023, India would be eyeing for atleast Gold medals with many athletes participating in the finals. At 7 PM IST, Indian women's kabaddi team will be up against Chinese Taipei in a Gold medal match. Meanwhile, Indian archers will be action from 6:10 AM IST onwards with surety of medals in most events. The Indian men's cricket team will be centre of attraction from 11:30 AM IST when they lock horns with Afghanistan in the final. While Indian men's Kabaddi team will look to take revenge from Iran for 2018 Asian Games semifinal defeat, when Pawan Sehrawat's men take on Fazel Atrachali's men. In Badminton, Indian pair of Satwik and Chirag will be eyeing not less than a Gold in men's doubles final. India wrestlers and chess players in action througout the day.
...Read More

Topics : Asian Games India cricket team India vs Afghanistan archery Kabaddi Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty cricket broadcast sports broadcasting BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 5:34 AM IST

