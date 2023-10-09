Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / PM Modi to interact with India's Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

PM Modi to interact with India's Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said.

Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The programme is an endeavour by the prime minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games and to motivate them for future competitions, it said.

India's total of 107 medals includes 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Tuesday's programme will be attended by the athletes of India's Asian Games contingent, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Also Read

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Doping: Sprinter Dutee Chand to file appeal after facing 4-year ban

World's largest museum to come up in Delhi; here is all you need to know

Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Bhaker to Esha: Full list of India medal winners in Shooting at Asian Games

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

Chopra to Sable: Full list of medal winners in Athletics at Asian Games

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

PM Modi lauds Indian athletes for winning record 107 medals at Asian Games

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterAsian Games

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story