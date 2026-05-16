FIFA WC 2026: Check Brazil's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Brazil, the most decorated nation in FIFA World Cup history, heads into the 2026 edition determined to re-establish itself at the summit of world football. Having appeared in every single World Cup tournament, the Seleção once again arrive with enormous expectations and global attention surrounding them.

Despite possessing a squad filled with elite talent, Brazil’s recent World Cup campaigns have failed to deliver the success fans have come to expect. Now under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the five-time champions hope to begin a new era when they open their campaign against Morocco in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 13.

Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior leads a generation eager to restore Brazil’s faded dominance and create its own legacy on the international stage. Brazil’s road to qualification, however, was far from straightforward. The Seleção struggled for consistency early in the campaign, winning only three of their opening eight qualifiers. Poor performances and disappointing results continued until Ancelotti’s arrival helped steady the team and guide them to qualification. ALSO READ: FIFA finalises China broadcasting deal as 2026 World Cup nears kickoff Brazil finished with 8 wins, 6 defeats, and 4 draws, scoring 24 goals while conceding 17. Barcelona winger Raphinha finished as the team’s leading scorer with five goals, while Neymar topped the assist charts with three. Surprisingly for a side packed with attacking quality, Brazil often struggled with creativity and finishing throughout the qualification campaign.

Brazil's Group C in FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland Will Ancelloti give Neymar his last dance? Vinícius Júnior enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Brazil’s biggest attacking weapon and a genuine game-changer in the final third. Known for his explosive speed, fearless dribbling, and ability to embarrass defenders in one-on-one situations, the Real Madrid star remains a constant threat whenever he gets on the ball. Reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti at international level could prove crucial, as the Brazilian winger now looks ready to carry his world-class club performances onto the World Cup stage for the Seleção. With Neymar's inclusion a very big possibility this year too, only time will tell who will miss out if the star forward makes his entry into the squad for one last time.

Meanwhile, Endrick has emerged as one of Brazil’s most exciting young prospects heading into the tournament. The 19-year-old endured limited opportunities at Real Madrid earlier in the season but revived his confidence during a productive loan spell with Lyon in Ligue 1. With Estêvão sidelined through injury, Endrick is expected to provide an important option on the right flank. Brazil schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil schedule Fixture Date Venue Brazil vs Morocco Saturday, June 13 MetLife Stadium Brazil vs Haiti Friday, June 19 Lincoln Financial Field Scotland vs Brazil Wednesday, June 24 Hard Rock Stadium

Brazil Strengths Brazil are expected to line up in a hybrid 4-2-3-1 system under Carlo Ancelotti, built around patience, structure, and explosive transitions. Rather than overwhelming opponents with constant attacking pressure, the Seleção prefer to stay compact, absorb possession, and strike at the ideal moment through rapid counterattacks. One of Brazil’s biggest strengths lies in their electrifying pace and directness on the break, with attacking stars capable of turning defence into attack within seconds. Their ability to remain disciplined without the ball allows them to create dangerous spaces in transition. Brazil also benefit from exceptional goalkeeping quality, which provides stability at the back and often helps the team comfortably manage tight matches.

Brazil Weaknesses Despite their attacking talent, Brazil still have concerns in certain areas of the squad. The fullback positions remain relatively unproven at the highest international level, raising questions about consistency and defensive reliability against elite opposition. Another issue is the inconsistency in midfield performances. While the team possesses technical quality, Brazil’s midfield can occasionally struggle to control games for long periods or maintain rhythm under pressure. If the midfield fails to provide balance between defence and attack, the team can become vulnerable against sides capable of dominating possession and dictating tempo. Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Yet to be announced Preliminary squad Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Bento, Hugo Souza, John, Carlos Miguel