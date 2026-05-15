FIFA WC 2026: Check Argentina's full schedule, squad and team preview here

Reigning world champions Argentina enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a clear objective, to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the title. After Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his destiny by lifting the long-awaited trophy in Qatar four years ago against France, Argentina now proudly wear a third star above their crest.

Under Lionel Scaloni, La Albiceleste arrive as one of the most battle-tested and confident squads in world football. Messi’s iconic triumph marked a defining moment in football history, and now the legendary captain prepares for what is expected to be his sixth and final World Cup appearance on the biggest stage.

Argentina arrive in North America after an impressive qualification campaign, finishing with a record of 12 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws. They scored 31 goals and conceded just 10, showcasing balance in both attack and defence. Lionel Messi once again led from the front, finishing as the team’s top scorer with 8 goals. He also shared playmaking responsibilities with Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, and Exequiel Palacios, each registering 3 assists. Argentina topped the CONMEBOL standings with ease, becoming the only South American side to record double-digit wins. Their campaign was defined by attacking efficiency and defensive solidity, finishing with the highest goal tally and the second-most clean sheets in the region.

Argentina's Group J in FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Spain's full schedule, squad and team preview here Lionel Messi's last dance for Argentina Lionel Messi remains the heartbeat of Argentina heading into his sixth World Cup, still carrying the same extraordinary left foot and generational talent he first showcased in 2006. Even as he approaches 39 during the tournament, the Argentine captain continues to be a constant highlight reel, capable of outclassing and humiliating any defender in world football. Alongside him, Nico Paz emerges as a promising breakout star. The 21-year-old Como forward may not rely on pace, but his exceptional close control, balance, and refined technical ability make him extremely difficult to dispossess and a valuable attacking option for Argentina’s future.

Argentina schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina schedule Fixture Date Venue Argentina vs. Algeria Tuesday, June 16 Arrowhead Stadium Argentina vs. Austria Monday, June 22 AT&T Stadium Jordan vs. Argentina Saturday, June 27 AT&T Stadium Argentina Strengths Argentina’s 4-3-3 system is built on a possession-based style of play, allowing them to control games through sustained ball retention and intelligent build-up. Their biggest strength lies in a technically gifted midfield, which dominates possession and dictates the tempo with sharp, accurate passing from the first whistle. The team also benefits from a highly cohesive structure, where players function seamlessly as a unit, making them extremely difficult to break down. Their defensive setup is notably stingy and well-organised, giving them stability even when under pressure. Once control is established, Argentina can patiently work openings, often using a decisive final pass to unlock defences and create scoring chances.

Argentina Weaknesses Despite their dominance, Argentina can be overly reliant on Lionel Messi, with much of their attacking output and creativity still flowing through him. If he is neutralised or unavailable, their effectiveness in the final third can drop significantly. Another concern is the presence of aging superstars, which could affect intensity and consistency over the course of a demanding tournament. While the backline and Emiliano Martínez provide reliability and can rescue difficult situations, Argentina may struggle at times if their attacking rhythm breaks down or if they lack sharpness in high-pressure moments. Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Yet to be announced Preliminary squad: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid), Walter Benítez (Crystal Palace FC), Facundo Cambeses (Racing Club), Santiago Beltrán (River Plate) Yet to be announced

Defenders: Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás Capaldo (Hamburger SV), Kevin Mac Allister (Union Saint Gilloise), Lucas Martínez Quarta (River Plate), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Otamendi (SL Benfica), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lautaro Di Lollo (Boca Juniors), Zaid Romero (Getafe CF), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Marcos Acuña (River Plate), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Gabriel Rojas (Racing Club) Midfielders: Máximo Perrone (Como 1907), Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Guido Rodríguez (Valencia CF), Aníbal Moreno (River Plate), Milton Delgado (Boca Juniors), Alan Varela (FC Porto), (Ezequiel Fernández (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Nicolás Domínguez (Nottingham Forest), Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa), Valentín Barco (RC Strasbourg)