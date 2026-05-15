FIFA WC 2026: Check Spain's full schedule, squad and team preview here

European champions Spain head into the 2026 FIFA World Cup with high expectations as they look to recapture the dominance that once defined their golden generation. Since lifting their maiden World Cup title in 2010 with a possession-heavy masterclass, Spain’s subsequent campaigns have brought mixed fortunes, one major disappointment and a couple of underwhelming performances.

However, La Roja appear to have rediscovered their identity. After the departure of Luis Enrique in 2022, Spain underwent a smooth transition and re-emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting sides at Euro 2024. Their triumph in Germany stood out for its balance of traditional tiki-taka principles blended with a more direct, dynamic attacking approach, especially through wide areas.

Now, questions are being asked about whether this evolving generation can emulate Spain’s legendary 2008-2012 era, when they dominated world football with back-to-back European Championships and a World Cup triumph. Spain arrive at the World Cup with a near-perfect qualifying record, finishing with 5 wins, 1 draw, and 0 defeats. They scored 21 goals and conceded just 2, underlining their control at both ends of the pitch. Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal led the scoring charts with six goals each, while Oyarzabal also topped the assist rankings with four. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check France's full schedule, squad and team preview here A defining moment came early in the campaign when Spain dismantled Türkiye 6-0 away from home, setting the tone for their dominance. By the time qualification was sealed, Spain had gone unbeaten without conceding a single goal. A 2–2 draw against Türkiye in the return fixture was the only slight setback, a result that did little to disrupt their momentum.

Span's Group H in FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde Lamine Yamal the X factor for Spain Lamine Yamal is regarded as a generational talent who commands attention whenever he is on the pitch. However, Spain will be eager for him to recover quickly from the hamstring injury that ended his 2025–26 club season prematurely. If fully fit, he has the ability to deliver a World Cup performance comparable to iconic campaigns like Diego Maradona in 1986, Kylian Mbappé in 2018, or Lionel Messi in 2022. Meanwhile, Fermín López is emerging as a key breakout star. Despite over 100 appearances for Barcelona, he is still establishing himself internationally. He offers creativity, dribbling, passing, finishing, and exceptional energy.

Spain schedule for FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain schedule Fixture Date Venue Spain vs. Cabo Verde Monday, June 15 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Sunday, June 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Uruguay vs. Spain Friday, June 26 Estadio Akron Spain Strengths Spain’s preferred system is a 4-2-3-1 formation, built around a hybrid style of play that blends control with direct attacking threat. One of their biggest strengths is their exceptionally high technical quality, allowing them to dominate possession and dictate tempo against any opposition. They are also a highly effective pressing team, capable of winning the ball high up the pitch and immediately transitioning into attack. Spain’s play is particularly dangerous in wide areas, where they generate explosive attacking movements and pace, making them unpredictable and difficult to defend against.

Another key strength is their cohesion across all phases of play. This is not just a team that passes for control, it operates as a unified unit, capable of both patient build-up and quick, vertical attacks. Their system is further elevated by moments of individual brilliance from some of the world’s top stars, with Lamine Yamal often drawing attention, though he is far from the only game-changer in the squad. Spain Weaknesses Despite their dominance, Spain are not without vulnerabilities. One of their main concerns is impulsive defending, which can occasionally disrupt their otherwise structured approach. Their intense pressing style, while effective, can also become a liability in physically demanding or stifling conditions, where maintaining high energy levels over 90 minutes may be challenging.

Another notable weakness is their record in penalty shootouts, an area that has historically caused problems and could prove decisive in knockout-stage matches at major tournaments. Spain squad for FIFA World Cup 2026: Yet to be announced Preliminary squad: Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Juan Garcia, Alex Remiro. Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Dani Carvajal, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Alejandro Balde, Pep Chavarria, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Robin Le Normand, Dean Huijsen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Mario Gila, Cesar Tarrega. Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Mikel Merino, Pablo Barrios, Oihan Sancet, Alex Garcia, Javi Guerra, Alberto Moleiro.