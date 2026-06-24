FIFA World Cup 2026 June 25 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage reaches a crucial juncture on Thursday, June 25, with six matches across Groups A, B and C. Several teams are still battling for places in the round of 32, while others have an opportunity to finish top of their respective groups.

Group B leaders Canada and Switzerland meet in a direct showdown for top spot, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar fight to keep their qualification hopes alive. In Group C, Brazil and Morocco aim to secure first place, while Group A sees Mexico looking to complete a perfect group campaign against Czechia.

Switzerland face Canada in Group B showdown The opening fixture of the day pits Switzerland against co-hosts Canada in what could be the decisive match in Group B. Canada have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and enter the contest with one foot in the round of 32 after a dominant win over Qatar and a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Switzerland, meanwhile, know victory would likely hand them first place in the group. With qualification all but within reach for both teams, the focus will be on securing a favourable knockout draw and carrying momentum into the next round

Bosnia and Herzegovina meet Qatar in must-win clash With Canada and Switzerland occupying the top two positions, both teams may need not only three points but also help from results elsewhere to advance. The pressure will be immense as the two sides battle to remain in contention. ALSO READ: Messi to Mbappe: Top five highest goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar head into their final Group B fixture knowing that anything less than victory could bring an end to their World Cup journey. Bosnia have shown resilience throughout the group stage but have struggled to convert opportunities into wins, while Qatar are seeking a response after a difficult start to the tournament.With Canada and Switzerland occupying the top two positions, both teams may need not only three points but also help from results elsewhere to advance. The pressure will be immense as the two sides battle to remain in contention.

Morocco look to continue impressive run against Haiti Morocco have been one of the standout performers in Group C and enter their final group-stage match level on points with Brazil. The Atlas Lions followed up their draw against Brazil with a victory over Scotland and now have a realistic opportunity to finish top of the group. Haiti may already be out of contention, but Morocco know goal difference could play a decisive role in determining first place. The North Africans will therefore be targeting not only a win but also a convincing performance as they seek a potentially easier route through the knockout stages.

Brazil take on Scotland in marquee Group C fixture Five-time champions Brazil face Scotland in one of the marquee clashes of the day. Brazil remain unbeaten and are in a strong position to reach the round of 32, while Scotland still have qualification hopes alive heading into the final matchday. The South Americans have received a timely boost with Neymar returning to full training ahead of the contest. For Scotland, avoiding defeat could prove crucial in the race for one of the knockout places. With both teams still having plenty at stake, the encounter promises to be one of the most closely watched matches of the day.

South Africa and South Korea face decisive Group A showdown South Africa and South Korea meet in a crucial Group A contest with Mexico having already secured top spot. South Korea begin the day in second place after defeating Czechia, while South Africa have collected one point from their opening two matches. Victory would significantly improve either side's chances of progressing, either automatically or as one of the best third-placed teams. South Africa will have to cope without suspended midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane, while South Korea will rely on their disciplined structure and attacking pace in a match that could determine who joins Mexico in the knockout rounds.

Mexico look to complete perfect group campaign against Czechia Already through to the round of 32, Mexico will aim to finish the group stage with a perfect record when they take on Czechia. The co-hosts became the first team to secure qualification after victories over South Africa and South Korea and have emerged as one of the tournament's early success stories. Czechia, however, still have plenty to play for and will be targeting a positive result to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Even though Mexico's progression is assured, finishing top of the group with maximum points would further underline their credentials as potential dark horses.

FIFA World Cup 2026: June 25 schedule Date Time (IST) Group Match June 25, 2026 12:30 AM Group B Switzerland vs Canada June 25, 2026 12:30 AM Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar June 25, 2026 3:30 AM Group C Morocco vs Haiti June 25, 2026 3:30 AM Group C Scotland vs Brazil June 25, 2026 6:30 AM Group A South Africa vs South Korea June 25, 2026 6:30 AM Group A Czechia vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026: June 25 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25?

Switzerland and Canada will kick-start the June 25 action of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 12:30 am IST in a crucial Group B encounter. Which two teams will feature in the second game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25? Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Qatar in the other Group B fixture at 12:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the third game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25? Morocco will take on Haiti in a Group C clash scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fourth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25?

Scotland and Brazil will lock horns in the second Group C match at 3:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the fifth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25? South Africa will meet South Korea in a vital Group A encounter from 6:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the sixth game of FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 25? Czechia and Mexico will square off in the final fixture of the day, also starting at 6:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 June 25 matches in India?