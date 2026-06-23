Fifa WC: Argentina into knockouts; Austria-Algeria fight for second spot

Argentina have already done what champions are expected to do. Two matches, two wins, five goals scored, none conceded, and a place in the Round of 32 secured with a game to spare. The defending champions beat Austria 2-0 in Dallas on Monday to extend their perfect start in Group J and become the fourth team, after Mexico, the United States and Germany, to qualify for the knockout stage of the Fifa World Cup 2026. But behind Argentina, Group J remains alive. Austria and Algeria will now meet in a direct contest that could decide the second automatic qualification spot, while Jordan, beaten 2-1 by Algeria after an opening defeat against Austria, have been knocked out of contention.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Group J points table Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Argentina 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 2 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 3 Algeria 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 4 Jordan 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J: Qualification scenario Argentina through, and untouchable at the top Argentina's qualification was sealed by their second straight win. They had opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria before edging Austria 2-0 to take full control of Group J.

The defending champions are not just through to the Round of 32; they are set to finish as group toppers. Even if Argentina lose their final group match against Jordan, they will remain protected by their head-to-head record against both Austria and Algeria. Under the revised tie-break system for the 2026 World Cup, head-to-head performance among tied teams carries major weight before overall group goal difference comes into play. That means Argentina's wins over Algeria and Austria have given them a cushion that goes beyond points. Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his second goal vs Austria with Leandro Paredes at Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo Reuters

Austria still control their own fate Austria's defeat to Argentina has not derailed their campaign, but it has turned their final match into a pressure test. ALSO READ: Fifa WC 2026: France vs Norway match on June 27 to decide Group I toppers They remain second on three points and will qualify automatically if they avoid defeat against Algeria on June 28. A win would take them to six points and seal second place. A draw would move them to four points and keep them ahead of Algeria. For Lionel Messi's side, the final group game is now about rhythm, rotation and preserving momentum before the knockouts.

Their position is still strong, but fragile. A defeat to Algeria would push Austria down to third place and leave them dependent on the wider third-place qualification table. In the expanded 48-team format, eight of the 12 third-placed sides advance to the Round of 32, but Austria would then need their record to be better than several other third-placed teams. Their goal difference is currently neutral, which gives them a better platform than Algeria or Jordan, but a defeat in the final match could change that quickly. Algeria revive campaign, but need another win Algeria looked under pressure after their 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the opening match. Their response against Jordan, however, kept them alive.

The 2-1 win lifted Algeria to three points and set up a decisive clash with Austria. The equation is simple: Algeria need to beat Austria to be confident of finishing in the top two. Victory would take them to six points and push Austria into third place. Anything less would leave Algeria outside the automatic qualification spots. A draw would take Algeria to four points, but Austria would also reach four and remain ahead because of the direct result and overall position. A defeat would leave Algeria on three points and almost certainly make their route dependent on the third-placed teams' table.

Their goal difference of -2 also means a third-place finish may not be enough unless results in other groups fall in their favour. Jordan out, even before Argentina test Jordan's World Cup campaign is effectively over after two defeats in two matches. They lost 3-1 to Austria in their opening game and then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Algeria. Even if they stun Argentina in their final group match, they can only reach three points. That will not be enough to move them above Argentina, who are already on six. Jordan have also lost to both Austria and Algeria, meaning they cannot overtake either of them on head-to-head terms if teams finish level on points.

For Jordan, the Argentina match is now about pride, experience and ending their tournament with a performance against the defending champions. Why Austria vs Algeria is the real knockout game The final Group J round has two matches, but only one true qualification shootout. Argentina vs Jordan will have little impact on the top-two race. Argentina are through, and Jordan are out. Austria vs Algeria, however, will decide whether Austria take the safer route into the Round of 32 or Algeria complete a comeback after their opening loss. Austria need only a draw. Algeria need a win.