FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets oversubscribed 30 times amid West Asia unrest

Demand for tickets to the first 48-team Football World Cup 2026, to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has surged despite rising prices and concerns over global and regional tensions. FIFA has said tickets were oversubscribed more than 30 times during the first two sales phases, underlining what could become the most commercially successful edition of the tournament.

Nearly 2 million tickets have already been sold.

For football fans, the excitement is undeniable. But so are the concerns.

Why is demand so high?

The 2026 edition will be the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 16 host cities across three countries. It will also mark the first time the tournament is jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Michael Edgley, director at Australia’s Green and Gold Army Travel, described the appetite as unprecedented. “The demand for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico is the strongest I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “I think FIFA will make record amounts of money. There’s no question. “This World Cup will be a massive financial success, and the beneficiaries will be the member federations.” For fans, it is a rare chance to experience a World Cup spread across North America — a region with strong infrastructure, large stadiums and established sporting culture. How expensive are the tickets?

The surge in demand has come alongside sharp ticket prices. Opening match tickets are priced at nearly $900.

Final tickets are listed at more than $8,000.

The cheapest final tickets cost $2,000.

Premium seats for the final are priced at $8,680.

Most matches involving leading nations start at $200 or more. The resale market has pushed prices even higher. On FIFA’s official resale site, one category three seat for the July 19 final in New Jersey was advertised for $143,750 — more than 41 times its original face value of $3,450. For many supporters, that has raised questions about accessibility.

Mehdi Salem, vice president of French supporters’ group Les Baroudeurs du Sport, said members are seeing more than a 200 per cent increase on what they were told in 2018 about potential pricing. “We feel like this World Cup will not really be a people’s World Cup but rather an elitist World Cup,” Salem was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. Of the association’s roughly 400 members, only about 100 are expected to attend, a sharp drop he attributed to high prices and the political climate in the US. What role is the resale market playing?

The secondary ticket market is playing a major role in pushing prices higher. In the US and Canada, reselling tickets above face value is legal, leading to significant mark-ups. FIFA defended its pricing model. “Unlike the entities behind profit-driven third-party ticket marketplaces, FIFA is a not-for-profit organisation,” a spokesperson said. “Revenue generated from the FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket sales model is reinvested into the global development of football. … FIFA expects to reinvest more than 90 per cent of its budgeted investment for the 2023-2026 cycle back into the game.” Still, the sharp gap between face value and resale pricing has intensified debate about affordability.

Are global tensions affecting fans’ plans? Beyond pricing, geopolitical developments have added uncertainty. The tournament comes amid global unrest following US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Iran are scheduled to play their group-stage matches in the US. At the same time, immigration crackdowns in the US and violence near Guadalajara after the death of Mexico’s most-wanted drug cartel leader have unsettled some supporters. German fan Tom Roeder expressed concern. “I’m afraid I might not be allowed into the country. I’ve decided to fly to Canada at most but not to the USA,” he said, as quoted by saying to news agency Reuters.

“I hope that at least the issue of war with Iran does not reach North America, at least not in a way that affects us personally,” he added. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to reassure visitors, saying there was “no risk” for fans travelling to Mexico. Adrian Nunez Corte, leader of Spanish fan association Unipes, said the situation has not dampened ticket demand. “Obviously, it is causing concern, but some Spanish fans living in the area have helped to calm things down after the initial hours of alarm,” a German fan said. “There is no alarm regarding US immigration policy, but people are taking preparation of the necessary visas seriously to avoid problems, especially since some fans will be travelling between the US and Mexico due to the match schedule.”