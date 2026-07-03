Spain send title warning after dismantling Austria to book last 16 berth

Spain sent another powerful message to the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2026 field with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32, producing one of their most complete performances of the tournament to strengthen their credentials as genuine contenders for the title.

After an inconsistent group-stage campaign that included a frustrating draw with Cabo Verde and a narrow victory over Uruguay, Luis de la Fuente's side rediscovered their trademark fluency at the perfect time. Mikel Oyarzabal struck twice while Pedro Porro added another as La Roja completely outclassed Austria at SoFi Stadium to seal a place in the Round of 16.

More importantly, the performance suggested Spain have finally hit the level many expected from the reigning European champions. Spain's attack finally clicks into top gear The scoreline only partially reflected Spain's dominance. From the opening whistle, La Roja controlled possession, dictated the tempo and pinned Austria deep inside their own half. Their passing combinations, quick positional rotations and relentless pressing left Ralf Rangnick's side chasing shadows for long periods. The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half when Marc Cucurella delivered an inviting cross from the left and Mikel Oyarzabal swept home with a composed first-time finish.

The second goal showcased Spain's growing confidence. Cucurella was again heavily involved, creating space down the flank before Pedro Porro finished clinically to double the advantage. Oyarzabal then completed his brace after yet another dangerous Cucurella delivery, taking his World Cup tally to four goals and underlining just how important he has become to Spain's attack. After questions over their cutting edge during the group stage, Spain finally looked ruthless in front of goal. Lamine Yamal continues to terrorise defenders Although he did not get on the scoresheet, Lamine Yamal once again proved why he remains one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup.

Austria specifically altered their defensive setup to contain the 18-year-old, with Konrad Laimer switching to left-back to deal with his pace and dribbling. It barely mattered. Yamal repeatedly beat defenders in one-on-one situations, produced dazzling nutmegs, clever no-look passes and constantly drove Spain forward from the right wing. His movement stretched Austria's defensive structure throughout the contest and created spaces that teammates repeatedly exploited. Only a superb goal-line clearance denied him a deserved goal late in the match. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 RO32 today's schedule, live timings (IST), streaming Having recently recovered from injury, Yamal appears to be rediscovering his very best form just as the knockout rounds begin.

Cucurella quietly runs the show While Yamal grabbed attention, Marc Cucurella arguably produced one of his finest international performances. The Chelsea full-back finished with two assists and was the driving force behind almost every dangerous Spanish attack from the left flank. His intelligent overlapping runs repeatedly created overloads against Austria, while his delivery into the penalty area consistently found teammates in dangerous positions. Both of Oyarzabal's goals originated from Cucurella crosses, highlighting his growing influence within Luis de la Fuente's tactical setup. Spain's width remains one of their greatest attacking weapons, and Cucurella continues to be central to that strategy.

Spain's defensive record keeps improving Spain's attack stole the headlines, but their defensive solidity remains equally impressive. Austria rarely threatened Unai Simon's goal despite possessing several dangerous attacking players. The goalkeeper was called into action only sparingly, as Spain's defensive organisation once again frustrated their opponents. La Roja have now gone multiple World Cup matches without conceding and continue to boast one of the tournament's strongest defensive records. Their ability to dominate possession certainly helps, but Spain's aggressive counter-pressing immediately after losing the ball has become equally important. Rather than retreating into shape, Spain swarm opposition players instantly, often regaining possession within seconds.

That relentless intensity prevents opponents from launching meaningful counter-attacks and allows Spain to sustain wave after wave of pressure. Squad depth becoming a major advantage Another encouraging aspect for Spain was the contribution from players beyond their established stars. Pedro Porro grabbed his goal, while several squad players seamlessly slotted into Luis de la Fuente's tactical system without disrupting Spain's rhythm. Unlike many contenders who rely heavily on a handful of individuals, Spain appear capable of rotating personnel while maintaining the same level of performance. That depth could prove invaluable as the tournament progresses into its physically demanding latter stages.

Spain looking every inch championship material Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this victory was not simply the result but the manner in which Spain achieved it. Austria entered the knockout stage carrying momentum and had been viewed as one of the tournament's dangerous outsiders after an impressive group campaign. Spain barely allowed them to settle. They controlled possession, dominated territory, created superior chances and defended with authority throughout the contest. The performance felt significantly closer to the team that conquered Europe at UEFA Euro 2024 than the side that occasionally laboured during the group stage.