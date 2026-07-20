Who is Ferran Torres? The striker who fired Spain to second World Cup title

Almost a month ago, during Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against Saudi Arabia, Ferran Torres believed he had finally broken his tournament duck. Deep into stoppage time, the Spanish forward found the back of the net to make it 5-0. But before he could celebrate, the goal was referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a possible offside. Spain were already cruising at 4-0. The result was beyond doubt. But for Torres, that goal meant everything. As the VAR check dragged on, television cameras caught him muttering to himself, "Please let this be a goal."

It would have been his first goal of the tournament after he endured criticism for wasting several clear-cut chances in Spain's opening matches. Seconds later, the verdict arrived. Offside. Goal disallowed. Instead of relief came another wave of criticism. Social media users questioned his finishing, memes flooded timelines, and many wondered whether Spain's No. 7 deserved a place in Luis de la Fuente's starting XI. A month later, Torres had the perfect response. The Barcelona forward scored the only goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in extra time, sealing a historic 1-0 victory and delivering Spain's second World Cup crown.

It was not merely the winning goal in football's biggest match — it was redemption. The player who had spent weeks under the microscope is now immortalised as the man who restored Spain to the summit of world football. Who is Ferran Torres? Born on February 29, 2000, in Foios, a town in Spain's Valencia province, Ferran Torres began his football journey, unusually, on a leap day. He first played futsal before joining Valencia's famous academy at the age of seven, where coaches quickly recognised his pace, intelligence, and ability to play across the front line. Torres rose through Valencia's youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2017. He became one of the club's brightest young prospects and was the first player born in the 21st century to feature in La Liga for Valencia. His performances soon attracted Europe's elite clubs.

ALSO READ: From Rocafonda to the WC final: The extraordinary rise of Lamine Yamal Capable of operating as a winger on either flank or as a central striker, Torres is known more for his intelligent movement than for dazzling tricks. His off-the-ball runs, pressing, and positional awareness have become defining features of his game. From Valencia to Manchester City and Barcelona After establishing himself at Valencia, Torres completed a move to Manchester City in 2020, where he worked under Pep Guardiola. Although competition for places was fierce, he enjoyed a productive spell, winning the Premier League and the EFL Cup while developing into a more complete attacker. Guardiola even experimented with him as a central striker, helping him improve his goalscoring instincts.

Just 18 months later, Barcelona came calling. The Catalan giants signed Torres in January 2022 as part of their rebuilding project. His early months were inconsistent, and he often found himself criticised for missed chances — something that would follow him into the 2026 World Cup. However, under Hansi Flick, Torres reinvented himself. He enjoyed the most productive club season of his career before arriving at the World Cup, contributing crucial goals across domestic competitions and proving his value as both a starter and an impact substitute. Ferran's journey with Spain Torres represented Spain at every major youth level before making his senior debut in 2020.

He featured at UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and was part of Spain's triumphant UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. Along the way, he established himself as one of Luis de la Fuente's most trusted attacking players because of his tactical flexibility. Unlike traditional wingers, Torres is comfortable drifting across the front line, pressing defenders, and creating space for teammates. That versatility has made him invaluable to Spain, even when he has not been among the goals. Not the first rescue act at the 2026 World Cup While Ferran Torres will forever be remembered for his World Cup-winning goal against Argentina, it was not the only time he rescued Spain during the tournament.

In Spain's Round of 16 clash against Portugal, the match remained deadlocked at 0-0 as stoppage time approached. Just when extra time looked inevitable, Torres produced a perfectly weighted through ball for Mikel Merino, who calmly finished past the Portuguese goalkeeper to send Spain into the quarter-finals. That assist ultimately proved just as important as his goal in the final. Without Torres' vision against Portugal, Spain may never have reached the latter rounds of the knockout stages. Without his finish against Argentina, they would not have lifted the trophy. A story of resilience Football has a habit of changing narratives in an instant. One month ago, Ferran Torres was desperately hoping VAR would allow a consolation goal in a game Spain had already won comfortably.