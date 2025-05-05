Home / Sports / Football News / 1963 to 2025: Full list of Bundesliga winners in German football history

1963 to 2025: Full list of Bundesliga winners in German football history

Although Bayern have dominated the league for much of the last 20 years, they haven't always been the sole narrative drivers in German football.

Bundesliga winners
Bundesliga winners
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Germany's top football division is home to some of the most iconic clubs and electrifying football in the world. At the forefront stands Bayern Munich, who have once again reclaimed their spot at the pinnacle of the Bundesliga.
 
Although Bayern have dominated the league for much of the last 20 years, they haven’t always been the sole narrative drivers in German football.
 
Long before the Bundesliga was even formed, football in Germany was already deeply rooted in the nation’s culture. The sport endured through the upheaval of two world wars and eventually evolved into the structured league system we know today. 
Bayern Munich: Kings of the Bundesliga

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich top the list when it comes to German league titles. The Bavarian giants have claimed 34 national championships in total. Of those, 33 have come since the Bundesliga's inception in 1963, while their first title was secured in 1932—prior to the Bundesliga era.
 
Trailing behind are FC Nürnberg, a club that enjoyed immense success in earlier decades, with nine titles. Borussia Dortmund, a modern-day powerhouse, sit third with eight championships. 
Bundesliga winners list
Club Total Titles Pre-Bundesliga Titles Pre-Bundesliga Years Bundesliga Titles Bundesliga Years
Bayern Munich 34 1 1932 33 1968/69, 1971/72, 1972/73, 1973/74, 1979/80, 1980/81, 1984/85, 1985/86, 1986/87, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/00, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2007/08, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2024/25
FC Nürnberg 9 8 1920, 1921, 1924, 1925, 1927, 1936, 1948, 1961 1 1967/68
Borussia Dortmund 8 3 1956, 1957, 1963 5 1994/95, 1995/96, 2001/02, 2010/11, 2011/12
Schalke 04 7 7 1934, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1958 0
Hamburger SV 6 3 1923, 1928, 1960 3 1978/79, 1981/82, 1982/83
VfB Stuttgart 5 2 1950, 1952 3 1983/84, 1991/92, 2006/07
Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 0 5 1969/70, 1970/71, 1974/75, 1975/76, 1976/77
Werder Bremen 4 0 4 1964/65, 1987/88, 1992/93, 2003/04
Kaiserslautern 4 2 1951, 1953 2 1990/91, 1997/98
FC Köln 3 1 1962 2 1963/64, 1977/78
Lokomotiv Leipzig 3 3 1903, 1906, 1913 0
Greuther Fürth 3 3 1914, 1926, 1929 0
Hertha BSC 2 2 1930, 1931 0
Viktoria 1889 Berlin 2 2 1908, 1911 0
Dresdner SC 2 2 1943, 1944 0
Hannover 96 2 2 1938, 1954 0
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 1 2023/24
VfL Wolfsburg 1 0 1 2008/09
Eintracht Braunschweig 1 0 1 1966/67
1860 Munich 1 0 1 1965/66
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 1 1959 0
Rot-Weiss Essen 1 1 1955 0
VfR Mannheim 1 1 1949 0
Fortuna Düsseldorf 1 1 1933 0
Holstein Kiel 1 1 1912 0
Karlsruher FV 1 1 1910 0
Karlsruher SC 1 1 1909 0
Freiburger FC 1 1 1907 0
SpVg Blau-Weiss 90 Berlin 1 1 1905 0
Rapid Wien* 1 1 1941 (during WWII annexation) 0
 
 
First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

