1963 to 2025: Full list of Bundesliga winners in German football history

Germany's top football division is home to some of the most iconic clubs and electrifying football in the world. At the forefront stands Bayern Munich, who have once again reclaimed their spot at the pinnacle of the Bundesliga.

Although Bayern have dominated the league for much of the last 20 years, they haven’t always been the sole narrative drivers in German football.

ALSO READ: What is the significance of Harry Kane winning his first career title? Long before the Bundesliga was even formed, football in Germany was already deeply rooted in the nation’s culture. The sport endured through the upheaval of two world wars and eventually evolved into the structured league system we know today.

Bayern Munich: Kings of the Bundesliga

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich top the list when it comes to German league titles. The Bavarian giants have claimed 34 national championships in total. Of those, 33 have come since the Bundesliga's inception in 1963, while their first title was secured in 1932—prior to the Bundesliga era.