Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool thrash Tottenham 5-1 to win their second Premier League title

Liverpool thrash Tottenham 5-1 to win their second Premier League title

Liverpool, with the win, has ended Pep Guardiola's Manchester City reign in the English Premier League after four consecutive seasons of titles

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool finally ended their Premier League drought on Sunday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield. This is Liverpool's second title since the Premier League era began in 2000. Liverpool needed at least one point to clinch the English top-flight title with four matches to spare. However, Arsenal slot-led side left no stone unturned to put the game to bed and confirm their title. Liverpool now have 82 points from 34 games and an unassailable lead of 15 points over second-placed Arsenal, who have 67 points, also from 34 games.
 
Liverpool secure comeback in first half
 
Tottenham Hotspur opened the scoresheet in the match when D Solanke scored for the Spurs in the 12th minute, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead. However, the Reds came back strong with the help of a 16th-minute goal from Luis Diaz to level the scoreline at 1-1.
 
 
Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo then scored for the Reds in the 24th and 34th minute, and the home side ended the first half with a 3-1 lead.
 
Spurs fall flat in second half

Liverpool continued to dominate the game in the second half also, as they scored another goal courtesy of Egyptian King Mo Salah in the 63rd minute before Spurs’ Udogie scored an own goal in the 69th minute to hand Liverpool a huge 5-1 lead. While no side was able to put another goal in the net, it was enough for Ranse Solt and his men to finally end their five-year-long Premier League drought.
 
Manchester City’s reign ends
 
Liverpool, with today's win, has ended Pep Guardiola's Manchester City reign in the English Premier League after four seasons of consecutive titles. Notably, this is the second time Liverpool has done so. City won the title in 2018 and 2019 before Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool stopped them from completing the hat-trick in 2020.
 
Pep once again led a strong City comeback as they went on to win titles in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and once again it’s the Reds who halt the City train by winning the title again in 2025.

Topics : Liverpool Football Club England Premier League

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

