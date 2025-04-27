What FC Barcelona need to do to complete trophy treble in 2024-25 season?

The Spanish club FC Barcelona is enjoying their season of redemption under their new coach Hansi Flick. Barcelona on Sunday beat their arch rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of Copa del Rey to win their first major trophy of this season. They now need to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League to complete the treble and become the first team to achieve this historic feat thrice. Currently, Barcelona is tied with Bayern Munich with two trebles each.

But what do they need to do to make sure they complete the historic feat? Take a look.

4 wins away from La Liga

FC Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga points table with 76 points under their belt in 33 matches. They lead the race by four points over second-placed Real Madrid, who have 72 points in the same number of matches as Barcelona, which means Barca need to win four of their remaining five games if they wish to secure their 28th La Liga title. However, they can win it in three games if they continue their winning streak against the Galacticos this season in the final El Clasico of this season on May 11.

The wins away from ending UCL drought

FC Barcelona, who last won the coveted UEFA Champions League back in 2015, is just 3 wins away from securing their sixth UCL title, which will not only help them complete the treble but also take them equal to Liverpool and Bayern Munich at joint third spot for most UCL titles won—that is, six. Real Madrid and Inter Milan are the top two in the list with 15 and 7 titles respectively.

However, winning the UCL will not be easy for Barcelona as they first have to beat Inter Milan in a two-legged semi-final and, if they successfully do that, they will then have to overcome the winner of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the final of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

