AFC delays West Region Champions League matches after attacks on Iran

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition

AP Kuala Lumpur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
The Asian Football Confederation has postponed continental club championship playoffs scheduled in the Middle East this week in response to the US and Israel attacks on Iran.

Soccer's Asian governing body issued a statement Sunday saying the AFC Champions League Elite Round of 16 games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in the West Region will be rescheuled.

The AFC Champions League 2 and AFC Challenge League quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the West zone will also be postponed. No new dates have been set.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition.

Matches in the East Region across all of the AFC's continental championships will continue as scheduled, organizers said.

"The AFC will continue to closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation and remains resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all players, teams, officials, and fans," the AFC said in a statement.

The AFC is hosting the Women's Asian Cup in Australia starting Sunday. Iran is among the 12 national teams competing.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

