Real Madrid's Vinicius nets again, thrills fans with corner-flag dance

After being loudly booed, Vinicius Junior danced again. This time in front of Real Madrid supporters while leading his team to the round of 16 of the Champions League, a week after accusing a Benfica opponent of racially insulting him.

Vinicius scored an 80th-minute goal to give Madrid a 2-1 victory and a 3-1 aggregate win over Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

Vinicius celebrated by dancing by the corner flag just like in the first leg - then in front of Benfica fans - which ignited a confrontation with Benfica players and the accusation that Gianluca Prestianni called him "monkey." "That's our Vinicius," said Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who scored Madrid's first goal in the 16th, a couple of minutes after Benfica had taken the lead through Rafa Silva.

Prestianni, who has denied racially insulting Vinicius and has been defended by Benfica, was provisionally suspended one match by UEFA and did not play on Wednesday even though the Argentine traveled to the Spanish capital. UEFA earlier Wednesday rejected Benfica's last-minute appeal against the provisional suspension. Last week's match was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the referee installed the anti-racism protocol following Vinicius' complaint to him. On Wednesday, Vinicius scored on a breakaway, calmly sending a low shot past the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in his last five matches for Madrid. Loud boos The more than 3,000 Benfica fans at the Bernabeu had jeered nearly every time Vinicius touched the ball early on. At one point, they celebrated when Vinicius lost control of the ball. The Benfica supporters also booed emphatically when the name of the Brazilian player was announced in the starting lineup ahead of the match.

The boos gradually lost force as the match went on and Madrid took control of the game. Last week, a few Benfica fans were seen doing monkey gestures from the stands after the match at the Stadium of Light. Vinicius also participated in the buildup of what would have been Madrid's second goal in the first half but it was disallowed for offside. Anti-racism banner Before Wednesday's match, Madrid fans displayed a banner saying "No To Racism." A "respect" banner also was shown behind one of the goals at the Bernabeu. Madrid fans also jeered when Benfica central defender Nicolas Otamendi touched the ball.

Otamendi, who is also Argentine, was one of the players that confronted Vinicius after the Brazilian's celebration by the Benfica flag. Also missing for Benfica was coach Jose Mourinho, the former Madrid coach who sent off late in the first leg for complaining to the referee. Mourinho did not participate in the pre-game news conference on Tuesday, and was expected to watch the match from the stands at the Bernabeu. Asencio injured Madrid defender Raul Asencio had to be carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital for tests after a hard collision with teammate Eduardo Camavinga in the second half.