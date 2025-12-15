Home / Sports / Football News / Returning Mbappe on target as Real Madrid secure win over Alaves

AP Madrid
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe scored in his return from injury on Sunday, leading Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Alaves in the Spanish league to relieve some of the pressure on coach Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo also scored as Madrid moved back within four points of leader Barcelona, which beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday.

Madrid had won only two of its last eight games in all competitions and was coming off a 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, prompting jeers from fans at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

"We are together in this, we keep fighting in the good and the bad moments," Alonso said.

"The team competed well today. We started well and came away with the three points. It's fundamental to be united, it's the only way to remain solid and improve day-to-day."  Mbappe, who missed Madrid's match against City on Wednesday because of a minor injury, scored his 26th goal of the season for Madrid in all competitions after a good run on the left, passing a defender before firing into the top corner from just inside the area in the 24th minute.

Alaves equalized through Carlos Vicente in a 68th-minute breakaway, but Rodrygo put the visitors ahead again from close range after a run and assist by Vincius Jnior.

It was Rodrygo's second goal of the season. He had scored for Madrid against City to end a nine-month scoring drought with the club.

Vincius Junior hugged Alonso after the goal in a rare show of public support by the Brazilian toward the former Madrid player. The gesture came after media reports said the coach had lost the locker room.

Alaves, which stayed in 12th place, was coming off a win against Sociedad.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois earned his 200th victory in 310 appearances with Madrid since he arrived in 2018. Defender Antonio Rdiger played in his 100th Spanish league match with the club.

Alonso used 19-year-old Vctor Valdepeas, from Madrid's B team, in the left back position because of injuries to the regular starters.

Oviedo coach fired  Second-to-last Oviedo fired coach Luis Carrin after a 4-0 loss at Sevilla.

The result extended Oviedo's winless streak to 10 matches in all competitions. Oviedo hasn't won since a 2-1 victory at Valencia in the Spanish league in September.

Carrin leaves with Oviedo on 10 points from 16 matches.

Sevilla moved to ninth place with 20 points.

Celta's home win  Celta Vigo won its first home game of the season in the league by beating seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

The result moved the Vigo club to eighth place, one point behind Athletic.

Nico Williams missed a late penalty kick for Athletic.

Levante-Villarreal postponed  The game between Levante and Villarreal originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed because of heavy rain in the Valencia region. The league said it made the decision after safety recommendations made by local authorities amid a weather alert issued in the region.

Villarreal was in third place and has won six in a row in the league. Levante was last and has lost five straight league matches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Football NewsReal MadridLa Liga

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

