AIFF's new policy for players; why PIO and OCI don't play for India

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 5th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings In a landmark move for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called up two overseas-based players, Abneet Bharti and Ryan Williams, to the national team camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. Williams recently acquired Indian citizenship by surrendering his Australian passport, a rare but significant decision showcasing the challenges and opportunities for Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) in Indian sports.

Citizenship barriers in Indian sports

India’s sports policy, established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2008, mandates that only Indian citizens can represent the nation internationally. This excludes Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) holders unless they renounce their foreign citizenship and obtain an Indian passport.

The Indian Constitution and Citizenship Act do not recognise dual citizenship, creating a legal barrier for foreign passport holders with Indian origins to represent India. The Supreme Court has upheld this policy, emphasising the government’s stance against dual citizenship in international sports representation. FIFA eligibility rules and their impact FIFA regulations require players to hold a valid passport of the country they represent. PIO and OCI cards do not qualify as citizenship or passports; thus, despite their Indian origins, holders must get Indian citizenship to play for India. This makes it difficult for overseas-based Indian-origin players to join the national team without surrendering their foreign nationality, impacting India’s ability to field a broader talent pool.