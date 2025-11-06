First time ever: AIFF includes two foreign players in Indian training camp

In a landmark move for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has called up two foreign-based players — defender Abneet Bharti and winger Ryan Williams — to join the national team’s training camp ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

The camp, beginning in Bengaluru on Thursday, will prepare the team for the crucial fixture in Dhaka on November 18. Both players, who recently secured Indian passports, will be evaluated during the camp before the final squad is announced. The development marks the first time the AIFF has included two overseas professionals with Indian heritage in the national setup — a step seen as bold and forward-looking for Indian football's future.

Who is Abneet Bharti, the globetrotting defender? Defender Abneet Bharti, 27, has had a truly global football journey before earning a national call-up. Holding an Indian passport, Bharti currently represents Academia del Balompie Boliviano (ABB), a first-division club in the Bolivian League. His early footballing years were spent with Shastri FC in New Delhi before he joined Geylang International’s youth academy in Singapore. Over the years, he has played in leagues across Poland, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, the Czech Republic, and Bolivia, reflecting his experience and adaptability. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey revealed that Bharti’s name was brought to their attention through the Indian Embassy in Brazil, describing him as a “very talented defender who could address India’s long-standing defensive gaps.” With veteran Sandesh Jhingan nearing the twilight of his career at 32, Bharti’s inclusion is seen as a crucial move in the team’s rebuilding process.

How does Ryan Williams add experience to the Indian squad? The 31-year-old Ryan Williams, born in Perth, brings a wealth of international and club experience to the fold. Having played for English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, Williams has also represented Australia’s national team (Socceroos) in a friendly against South Korea in 2019. Currently a key player for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, Williams’ inclusion has been in discussion for several months. AIFF officials confirmed that Williams’ Indian citizenship process took around six months, aided by the Ministry of Sports. His mother, born into an Anglo-Indian family from Mumbai, provided the connection that enabled his eligibility. AIFF President Chaubey expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating the process and said that once Williams receives his final clearance, he will officially join the national camp.