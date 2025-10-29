Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez in car crash that kills 81-year-old man

An 81-year-old man using an electric wheelchair died after being hit by a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martnez, according to Italian media reports.
Police investigating the accident on Tuesday said the man may have suffered a sudden illness and veered from the cycle path into the lane in which Martnez was driving, the reports said.
The incident happened near Inter's training center in Appiano Gentile, just outside Milan.
The Spanish goalkeeper and other motorists immediately stopped to help. Emergency vehicles including an air ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martnez was in shock but uninjured. Inter cancelled coach Cristian Chivu's press conference as a sign of respect.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app