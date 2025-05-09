All-English Europa League final set as Man United and Spurs seek redemption

ALSO READ: Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming A turbulent season for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will culminate in a shot at redemption, as both clubs advanced to the UEFA Europa League final despite dismal domestic campaigns. The English duo, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, secured commanding semi-final victories on Thursday night to book a spot in the showpiece final in Bilbao on May 22. Manchester United thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-1 at Old Trafford (7-1 on aggregate), while Spurs sealed a 2-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in Norway (5-1 on aggregate overall). A win in the final not only offers silverware but also a coveted place in next season's Champions League — an outcome that looked highly improbable just weeks ago given their form in the league.

United show ruthless streak at Old Trafford

Manchester United overcame a shaky first half to overpower Athletic Bilbao and storm into their third Europa League final in eight years. Trailing 1-0 at half-time, United turned the match around with Mason Mount coming off the bench to score twice. Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund also found the net to cap a dominant second-half performance.

United manager Ruben Amorim said the final would be meaningless unless they win it, stressing the importance of giving fans something to cheer after a disappointing domestic season. He admitted that managing the club had been an emotional experience, particularly with the team enduring its worst Premier League season to date.

Mount’s first goal came 10 minutes after his 62nd-minute introduction, curling in a shot to settle United’s nerves. Casemiro then headed the hosts in front in the 79th minute, followed by Højlund’s close-range finish. Mount added a spectacular second in stoppage time, catching the Bilbao keeper off his line with a strike from near midfield.

Spurs overcome harsh conditions in Norway

Tottenham Hotspur completed their job in Bodø with clinical efficiency, defeating Norway’s Bodø/Glimt 2-0 in freezing conditions above the Arctic Circle. Goals from Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side avoided any late drama after winning the first leg 3-1.

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven described the experience as "unbelievable", acknowledging the challenges of a season that tested the squad’s resolve. He said the team was now just one step away from making it all worthwhile with a major trophy.

Postecoglou, who has built a reputation for delivering silverware in his second season at clubs, said his past success gives him confidence. The Australian coach previously won titles with Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F. Marinos and Celtic in similar circumstances.

Premier League struggles amplify final's importance

The significance of the Europa League final is heightened by the abysmal domestic form of both teams. United sit 15th in the Premier League, having recorded a club record 16 losses. Spurs fare even worse, occupying 16th after equalling their own record for most defeats in a season (19).

With neither club realistically in contention for a top-five league finish, the Europa League final offers a rare shot at redemption and a ticket back to Europe’s top tier.

Familiar foes in high-stakes finale

The May 22 final in Bilbao will be the fourth meeting between United and Spurs this season, with Tottenham having won all three previous encounters — in the Premier League and the League Cup. Amorim admitted the unpredictability of his team made him unsure of what to expect in the final, calling it both a strength and a weakness.