UCL Highlights: PSG book final date against Inter; beat ARS 3-1 in semis

PSG have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final by beating Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate and 2-1 on the night at the Parc des Princes. With this result, the UCL final has been finalised between Inter Milan and PSG, giving us a new champion this year.

A first half goal from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz followed by another one by Hakimi in the second half made sure that PSG don't succumb to the Arsenal pressure and book their spot in the final on the night.

Despite starting well on the night, Mikel Arteta's men couldn't manage to get the ball in the back of the net courtesy of some important saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The breakthrough on the night came in the 27th minute when Declan Rice conceded a free kick inside his half for a yellow card offence on Kvaratskhelia. Vitinha's delivery was blocksed by the visitors but the rebound fell just right in the path of Ruiz who volleyed it into the bottom right of the net.

The second half too saw the same story with Arsenal getting the majority of possession but not able to penetrate the defence. The PSG goalkeeper was forced into action yet again in the 64th minute as Bukayo Saka's curling shot which was on its way to the top left corner was pushed away by the fingertips, another immaculate save by the Italian international.

What followed was more frustrating for the visitors as PSG were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute for a hand ball by Lewis-Skelly. A VAR check by the on field referee saw him pointing to the spot.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Champions League 2024-25 teams in final, date and time (IST), streaming It was Vitinha who stepped up to increase the hosts' advantage but unfortunately couldn't do so as David Raya made a good save down to the bottom right corner to keep the tie alive on the night.

With Dembele coming on in the 70th minute, PSg were looking to kill the tie as soon as possible with 20 minutes left of it.

The Parisians did exactly that with Achraf Hakimi coolly curling the ball into the bottom right corner in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregrate to seal their final berth in front of their fans.

However, this UCL season just doesn't allow normal matches it seems as it was Arsenal who sprung back with a goal courtesy of Bukayo Saka in the 76th minute to make it 3-1 on aggregate with a finish from close range.

Saka did came brutally close again just minutes after the goal as the cross came right at his feet but saw the chance go to waste in the end.

It was the hosts who came out as the eventual winners after a deserving win in the 2nd leg. Arsenal, who were playing their 1st semi-final since 2009, couldn't produce the goods and had to accept defeat in the end.