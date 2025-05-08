Champions League: Dembele starts from the bench for PSG vs Arsenal SF clash

Paris Saint-Germain will host Arsenal in the crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 7. One of the biggest pre-match questions surrounded the fitness of Ousmane Dembélé, and it has now been confirmed that the French winger is not fit enough to start. Dembele dropped from PSG starting 11

According to the official UEFA website, Dembélé has not been named in the starting 11 for PSG and will instead begin the match on the bench, indicating he is not fully match-ready.

ALSO READ: PSG vs Arsenal Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming In contrast, Arsenal receive a major boost with Thomas Partey returning to the starting lineup. The midfielder was unavailable for the first leg due to suspension but is now set to play a key role in this must-win clash.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET (12:30 AM IST) at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Meanwhile, former Belgian international Thomas Vermaelen remains hopeful for Arsenal. Despite trailing from the first leg, he believes a place in the final is still achievable, citing Arsenal’s impressive display against Real Madrid as a source of confidence.

PSG vs Arsenal starting line ups

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal starting 11: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Saliba, J.Timber, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Merino, Saka