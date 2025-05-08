Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League: Dembele starts from the bench for PSG vs Arsenal SF clash

Champions League: Dembele starts from the bench for PSG vs Arsenal SF clash

According to the official UEFA website, Dembele has not been named in the starting 11 for PSG and will instead begin the match on the bench, indicating he is not fully match-ready.

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Paris Saint-Germain will host Arsenal in the crucial second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 7. One of the biggest pre-match questions surrounded the fitness of Ousmane Dembélé, and it has now been confirmed that the French winger is not fit enough to start.  Dembele dropped from PSG starting 11
 
According to the official UEFA website, Dembélé has not been named in the starting 11 for PSG and will instead begin the match on the bench, indicating he is not fully match-ready.
 
In contrast, Arsenal receive a major boost with Thomas Partey returning to the starting lineup. The midfielder was unavailable for the first leg due to suspension but is now set to play a key role in this must-win clash. 
 
The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET (12:30 AM IST) at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Meanwhile, former Belgian international Thomas Vermaelen remains hopeful for Arsenal. Despite trailing from the first leg, he believes a place in the final is still achievable, citing Arsenal’s impressive display against Real Madrid as a source of confidence.
 
PSG vs Arsenal starting line ups 

PSG starting 11: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Barcola, Doue, Kvaratskhelia
 
Arsenal starting 11: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Kiwior, Saliba, J.Timber, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Merino, Saka
First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

