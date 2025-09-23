Argentina's football team likely to meet Australia in Kerala in November

The Argentina football team, along with star player Lionel Messi, will most likely play a match against Australia in Kochi when the South American squad visits Kerala in November, official sources in the Sports department said.
No date has been fixed for the friendly match, but it will take place in Kochi on any day between November 12 and November 18 when the Argentina team and Messi are in Kerala, the sources said.
Australia will most likely be the opponent of the South American team, which won the 2022 World Cup, the sources said.
There were some controversies involving the Argentina team's visit to Kerala, with some reports in early August this year saying that the South American squad, with Messi, will not come to the state. However, later the same month, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had said that the team would arrive in Kerala in November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app