Argentina's football team likely to meet Australia in Kerala in November

No date has been fixed for the friendly match, but it will take place in Kochi on any day between November 12 and November 18

Lionel Messi, Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
The Argentina football team, along with star player Lionel Messi, will most likely play a match against Australia in Kochi when the South American squad visits Kerala in November, official sources in the Sports department said.

No date has been fixed for the friendly match, but it will take place in Kochi on any day between November 12 and November 18 when the Argentina team and Messi are in Kerala, the sources said.

Australia will most likely be the opponent of the South American team, which won the 2022 World Cup, the sources said.

There were some controversies involving the Argentina team's visit to Kerala, with some reports in early August this year saying that the South American squad, with Messi, will not come to the state. However, later the same month, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had said that the team would arrive in Kerala in November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :lionel messiArgentina

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

