Ousmane Dembele crowned Ballon d'Or winner as PSG dominate award night

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí continued her dominance in women's football by clinching the Ballon d'Or Feminin for the third year running

Aitana Bonmati (Women's Ballon d'Or winner) and Ousmane Dembele (Winner of Men's Ballon d'Or)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST
Ousmane Dembele was named the world’s best player of the season as he lifted the prestigious Ballon d’Or, capping a night of triumph for Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old French forward, who inspired PSG to their maiden Champions League title last season, became the sixth French player to win the award and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.
 
Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí continued her dominance in women’s football by clinching the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the third year running, underlining her position as one of the game’s most decorated players.
 
Why this matters
 
Dembele’s recognition marks a personal and collective breakthrough. Once considered an unfulfilled talent plagued by injuries, the forward has reinvented himself under PSG coach Luis Enrique. His Ballon d’Or reflects not only his resurgence but also the culmination of PSG’s long quest for European glory.
 
The award also highlights a generational shift. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated for nearly two decades, Dembele’s win signals a new era led by stars who are redefining football’s balance of power.
 
A tearful tribute and a team-first message
 
Accepting the trophy from Brazilian legend Ronaldinho in Paris, Dembele described the moment as “exceptional.” Overcome with emotion, he thanked his club, coach, and teammates for their support through both highs and lows, calling the honour “a collective achievement.”
 
He also paid tribute to his mother, Stade Rennais, and the French national team, vowing to help Didier Deschamps’ side secure another World Cup next year. “We have practically won everything together. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively,” he said.
 
PSG sweep major honours
 
It was a historic evening for PSG, who swept the awards after a treble-winning campaign that included the Champions League, Ligue 1, and French Cup. The club was named Team of the Season, Luis Enrique took the Best Coach prize, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, now at Manchester City, received the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper.
 
“This is the result of hard work by everyone at the club,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “We have young players and stars who work for the team. It’s a collective achievement.”
 
Bonmatí’s unmatched consistency
 
Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí collected her third straight women’s Ballon d’Or. She acknowledged the role of her teams in her sustained success, even as Barcelona fell short in the Champions League final this year.
 
“I’m amazed and proud because it’s a lot of hard work. I’m here for the third time in a row because of the teams I’ve been playing with,” Bonmatí said.
 
Ballon d’Or winners since 1956
Year Winner Nation
1956 Stanley Matthews England
1957 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain
1958 Raymond Kopa France
1959 Alfredo Di Stefano Spain
1960 Luis Suarez Spain
1961 Omar Sivori Italy
1962 Josef Masopust Czechoslovakia
1963 Lev Yashin Soviet Union
1964 Denis Law Scotland
1965 Eusebio Portugal
1966 Bobby Charlton England
1967 Florian Albert Hungary
1968 George Best Northern Ireland
1969 Gianni Rivera Italy
1970 Gerd Müller West Germany
1971 Johan Cruyff Netherlands
1972 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany
1973 Johan Cruyff Netherlands
1974 Johan Cruyff Netherlands
1975 Oleg Blokhin Soviet Union
1976 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany
1977 Allan Simonsen Denmark
1978 Kevin Keegan England
1979 Kevin Keegan England
1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany
1981 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge West Germany
1982 Paolo Rossi Italy
1983 Michel Platini France
1984 Michel Platini France
1985 Michel Platini France
1986 Igor Belanov Soviet Union
1987 Ruud Gullit Netherlands
1988 Marco van Basten Netherlands
1989 Marco van Basten Netherlands
1990 Lothar Matthäus Germany
1991 Jean-Pierre Papin France
1992 Marco van Basten Netherlands
1993 Roberto Baggio Italy
1994 Hristo Stoichkov Bulgaria
1995 George Weah Liberia
1996 Matthias Sammer Germany
1997 Ronaldo Brazil
1998 Zinedine Zidane France
1999 Rivaldo Brazil
2000 Luis Figo Portugal
2001 Michael Owen England
2002 Ronaldo Brazil
2003 Pavel Nedvěd Czech Republic
2004 Andriy Shevchenko Ukraine
2005 Ronaldinho Brazil
2006 Fabio Cannavaro Italy
2007 Kaka Brazil
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
2009 Lionel Messi Argentina
2010 Lionel Messi Argentina*
2011 Lionel Messi Argentina*
2012 Lionel Messi Argentina*
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal*
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal*
2015 Lionel Messi Argentina*
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
2018 Luka Modric Croatia
2019 Lionel Messi Argentina
2020 Cancelled (COVID-19)
2021 Lionel Messi Argentina
2022 Karim Benzema France
2023 Lionel Messi Argentina
2024 Rodri Spain
2025 Ousmane Dembele France
*From 2010–2015, the award was merged with FIFA’s World Player of the Year to create the FIFA Ballon d’Or.
 

Topics :Football NewsBallon d'Or

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

