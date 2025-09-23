Ousmane Dembele crowned Ballon d'Or winner as PSG dominate award night

Ousmane Dembele was named the world’s best player of the season as he lifted the prestigious Ballon d’Or, capping a night of triumph for Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old French forward, who inspired PSG to their maiden Champions League title last season, became the sixth French player to win the award and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí continued her dominance in women’s football by clinching the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the third year running, underlining her position as one of the game’s most decorated players.

Why this matters

Dembele’s recognition marks a personal and collective breakthrough. Once considered an unfulfilled talent plagued by injuries, the forward has reinvented himself under PSG coach Luis Enrique. His Ballon d’Or reflects not only his resurgence but also the culmination of PSG’s long quest for European glory.

The award also highlights a generational shift. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated for nearly two decades, Dembele’s win signals a new era led by stars who are redefining football’s balance of power. A tearful tribute and a team-first message Accepting the trophy from Brazilian legend Ronaldinho in Paris, Dembele described the moment as “exceptional.” Overcome with emotion, he thanked his club, coach, and teammates for their support through both highs and lows, calling the honour “a collective achievement.” He also paid tribute to his mother, Stade Rennais, and the French national team, vowing to help Didier Deschamps’ side secure another World Cup next year. “We have practically won everything together. This individual trophy is one the team has won collectively,” he said.

PSG sweep major honours It was a historic evening for PSG, who swept the awards after a treble-winning campaign that included the Champions League, Ligue 1, and French Cup. The club was named Team of the Season, Luis Enrique took the Best Coach prize, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, now at Manchester City, received the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper. “This is the result of hard work by everyone at the club,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “We have young players and stars who work for the team. It’s a collective achievement.” Bonmatí’s unmatched consistency Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí collected her third straight women’s Ballon d’Or. She acknowledged the role of her teams in her sustained success, even as Barcelona fell short in the Champions League final this year.