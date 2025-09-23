Ousmane Dembele crowned Ballon d'Or winner as PSG dominate award night

|Ballon d’Or winners since 1956
|Year
|Winner
|Nation
|1956
|Stanley Matthews
|England
|1957
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Spain
|1958
|Raymond Kopa
|France
|1959
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|Spain
|1960
|Luis Suarez
|Spain
|1961
|Omar Sivori
|Italy
|1962
|Josef Masopust
|Czechoslovakia
|1963
|Lev Yashin
|Soviet Union
|1964
|Denis Law
|Scotland
|1965
|Eusebio
|Portugal
|1966
|Bobby Charlton
|England
|1967
|Florian Albert
|Hungary
|1968
|George Best
|Northern Ireland
|1969
|Gianni Rivera
|Italy
|1970
|Gerd Müller
|West Germany
|1971
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1972
|Franz Beckenbauer
|West Germany
|1973
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1974
|Johan Cruyff
|Netherlands
|1975
|Oleg Blokhin
|Soviet Union
|1976
|Franz Beckenbauer
|West Germany
|1977
|Allan Simonsen
|Denmark
|1978
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|1979
|Kevin Keegan
|England
|1980
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|West Germany
|1981
|Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
|West Germany
|1982
|Paolo Rossi
|Italy
|1983
|Michel Platini
|France
|1984
|Michel Platini
|France
|1985
|Michel Platini
|France
|1986
|Igor Belanov
|Soviet Union
|1987
|Ruud Gullit
|Netherlands
|1988
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1989
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1990
|Lothar Matthäus
|Germany
|1991
|Jean-Pierre Papin
|France
|1992
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|1993
|Roberto Baggio
|Italy
|1994
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Bulgaria
|1995
|George Weah
|Liberia
|1996
|Matthias Sammer
|Germany
|1997
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|1998
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|1999
|Rivaldo
|Brazil
|2000
|Luis Figo
|Portugal
|2001
|Michael Owen
|England
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|2003
|Pavel Nedvěd
|Czech Republic
|2004
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Ukraine
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Italy
|2007
|Kaka
|Brazil
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2010
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina*
|2011
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina*
|2012
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina*
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal*
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal*
|2015
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina*
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|2019
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2020
|Cancelled (COVID-19)
|—
|2021
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2022
|Karim Benzema
|France
|2023
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2024
|Rodri
|Spain
|2025
|Ousmane Dembele
|France
|*From 2010–2015, the award was merged with FIFA’s World Player of the Year to create the FIFA Ballon d’Or.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app