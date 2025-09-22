Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

The Prestige of the Ballon d’Or
A Modern Collaboration
Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders
|Player
|Club
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|Desire Doue
|PSG
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter Milan
|Serhou Guirassy
|Borussia Dortmund
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Arsenal
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|PSG
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|Scott McTominay
|Napoli
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Joao Neves
|PSG
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|Fabian Ruiz
|PSG
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Player
|Club
|Sandy Baltimore
|Chelsea
|Barbra Banda
|Orlando Pride
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Lucy Bronze
|Chelsea
|Mariona Caldentey
|Arsenal
|Klara Buhl
|Bayern Munich
|Sofia Cantore
|Washington Spirit
|Steph Catley
|Arsenal
|Melchie Dumornay
|Lyon
|Temwa Chawinga
|Kansas City Current
|Emily Fox
|Arsenal
|Cristiana Girelli
|Juventus
|Esther Gonzalez
|Gotham FC
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Hannah Hampton
|Chelsea
|Pernille Harder
|Bayern Munich
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Amanda Gutierres
|Palmeiras
|Lindsey Heaps
|Lyon
|Chloe Kelly
|Arsenal
|Frida Maanum
|Arsenal
|Marta
|Orlando Pride
|Clara Mateo
|Paris FC
|Ewa Pajor
|Barcelona
|Claudia Pina
|Barcelona
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Alessia Russo
|Arsenal
|Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
|Chelsea
|Caroline Weir
|Real Madrid
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
Ballon d'Or 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
