Home / Sports / Football News / Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India

Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders
Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The world of football will converge in Paris on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, as the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony lights up the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet. A glittering celebration of football excellence, the night will not only crown the best male and female footballers of the 2024/25 season but also honour achievers across multiple categories, from leadership and goalscoring brilliance to humanitarian impact. 

The Prestige of the Ballon d’Or

First introduced in 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d’Or has grown into the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport. While legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set the benchmark with over a decade of dominance, the stage has recently welcomed new heroes. Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri etched his name into history by claiming the 2024 award, proving that the honour now belongs to a wider generation of footballing greats.

A Modern Collaboration

Since 2024, the award has been co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, ensuring a blend of tradition and modernity in the ceremony. The voting process remains rooted in its legacy, with journalists worldwide casting their votes to decide football’s finest.

Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders

Men’s 
Player Club
Ousmane Dembele PSG
Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Desire Doue PSG
Denzel Dumfries Inter Milan
Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland Man City
Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal
Achraf Hakimi PSG
Harry Kane Bayern Munich
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona
Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
Scott McTominay Napoli
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Nuno Mendes PSG
Joao Neves PSG
Pedri Barcelona
Cole Palmer Chelsea
Michael Olise Bayern Munich
Raphinha Barcelona
Declan Rice Arsenal
Fabian Ruiz PSG
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool
Vinicius Jr Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah Liverpool
Florian Wirtz Liverpool
Vitinha PSG
Lamine Yamal Barcelona
 
Women’s 
Player Club
Sandy Baltimore Chelsea
Barbra Banda Orlando Pride
Aitana Bonmati Barcelona
Lucy Bronze Chelsea
Mariona Caldentey Arsenal
Klara Buhl Bayern Munich
Sofia Cantore Washington Spirit
Steph Catley Arsenal
Melchie Dumornay Lyon
Temwa Chawinga Kansas City Current
Emily Fox Arsenal
Cristiana Girelli Juventus
Esther Gonzalez Gotham FC
Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona
Hannah Hampton Chelsea
Pernille Harder Bayern Munich
Patri Guijarro Barcelona
Amanda Gutierres Palmeiras
Lindsey Heaps Lyon
Chloe Kelly Arsenal
Frida Maanum Arsenal
Marta Orlando Pride
Clara Mateo Paris FC
Ewa Pajor Barcelona
Claudia Pina Barcelona
Alexia Putellas Barcelona
Alessia Russo Arsenal
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Chelsea
Caroline Weir Real Madrid
Leah Williamson Arsenal

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony take place? 
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 23.
 
What time will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony begin? 
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST (September 23).
 
What will be the venue for the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony? 
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India? 
The live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India? 
The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Olmo and Torres star in Barcelona's commanding 3-0 win over Getafe

Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Premier League 2025: Man City vs Arsenal live match time, streaming

Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or one day: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Messi scores twice, adds assist to lead Inter Miami past DC United 3-2

Topics :Football NewsBallon d'Or

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story