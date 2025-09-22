Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

The world of football will converge in Paris on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, as the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony lights up the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet. A glittering celebration of football excellence, the night will not only crown the best male and female footballers of the 2024/25 season but also honour achievers across multiple categories, from leadership and goalscoring brilliance to humanitarian impact.

First introduced in 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d’Or has grown into the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport. While legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set the benchmark with over a decade of dominance, the stage has recently welcomed new heroes. Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri etched his name into history by claiming the 2024 award, proving that the honour now belongs to a wider generation of footballing greats.

Since 2024, the award has been co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, ensuring a blend of tradition and modernity in the ceremony. The voting process remains rooted in its legacy, with journalists worldwide casting their votes to decide football’s finest.

Ballon d'Or 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 23.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony begin?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST (September 23).

What will be the venue for the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India?

The live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.