Arsenal vs Chelsea: Title-chasing Gunners face crucial Premier League test

Arsenal will be looking to respond strongly this afternoon as they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, following Manchester City’s narrow win over Leeds that cut the Gunners’ lead at the top to just two points. With a 22-year wait for a league title still ongoing, every point is crucial as Mikel Arteta’s side chases glory in the Premier League.

Chelsea arrive under pressure in the race for next season’s Champions League football, especially after Liverpool’s dominant victory over West Ham on Saturday. While Liam Rosenior has steadied the Blues, their recent form has been patchy. Draws against Leeds and relegation-threatened Burnley at Stamford Bridge have left Chelsea struggling to make the most of a favorable run of fixtures, and their Carabao Cup semi-final exit to Arsenal highlights their inconsistency.

At the Emirates, Arsenal look the stronger side. They have shown they can handle pressure, notably in last week’s north London derby against Spurs. Chelsea are likely to struggle against the attacking firepower and momentum of the Gunners, making an Arsenal win the most probable outcome in what promises to be a high-intensity clash. Arsenal Team news Arsenal face fitness concerns ahead of their clash with Chelsea, with key player Bukayo Saka having limped off during last week’s north London derby against Spurs. His availability remains uncertain, adding to the injury worries for Mikel Arteta. Apart from Saka, midfielder Mikel Merino is the only confirmed absentee for the Gunners. However, there are lingering doubts over a few other important players, including Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, and defender Ben White.

Chelsea Team news Wesley Fofana will miss the match due to suspension after his red card in a disappointing display against Burnley last week. Marc Cucurella is also struggling with a hamstring injury, leaving his participation uncertain. Additionally, English defenders Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens are both unavailable for Chelsea. ALSO READ: How the Premier League could see 7 clubs play UCL football next season The visitors also have concerns over midfielder Filip Jorgensen, whose fitness is in question, while Dario Essugo is also expected to be out. Furthermore, Estevao’s availability is under scrutiny due to a hamstring problem, adding to Chelsea’s injury woes. With several key players sidelined or doubtful, Chelsea will face a tough challenge as they head into the match against Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Probable starting 11 Chelsea starting 11: James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto – Caicedo, Santos – Palmer, Fernandez, Neto – Pedro Arsenal starting 11: Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie – Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard – Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard Player battles to look out for Declan Rice vs. Moisés Caicedo Two of the Premier League’s finest midfielders will go head-to-head at the Emirates. Declan Rice has emerged as a commanding presence and leader for Arsenal, but he will face a stern test against the dynamic Moisés Caicedo. Both players excel in both defensive and attacking phases, making them game-changers. Caicedo had the upper hand in their first meeting until an early red card in November, while Rice and Arsenal dominated the rematch in February. Containing each other will be no easy task, but whichever midfielder performs better could have the final say in this crucial clash.

Bukayo Saka vs. Jorrel Hato Bukayo Saka may be a minor injury doubt for Arsenal, with Noni Madueke ready to step in if needed. Assuming Saka starts, he will face a different Chelsea left-back due to Marc Cucurella’s injury. Jorrel Hato could be handed the right-back role, presenting the biggest test of his young Chelsea career. Hato must contain Saka’s creativity, or Arsenal could dominate down this side. William Saliba vs. João Pedro Arsenal’s defensive linchpin, William Saliba, will face Chelsea’s hot striker João Pedro, who has scored seven goals and assisted four in 10 games. Saliba has kept Pedro quiet in both Carabao Cup semifinals, but the forward’s strength, movement, and skill make him a constant threat. Another clean performance will be crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions.

Gabriel vs. Robert Sánchez Arsenal’s set-piece weapon Gabriel could prove decisive against Chelsea. His aerial dominance and timing make him a key threat from corners. Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, along with defenders like Trevoh Chalobah or Mamadou Sarr, will need to organize and clear effectively to prevent Arsenal from capitalizing. Set-pieces could ultimately tip the balance in this encounter. Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea live telecast and streaming details When will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea be played? The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on March 1. What time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea begin on March 1?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST. The Emirates Stadium will host the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea. The live telecast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports network in India.