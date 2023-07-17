Asian Games 2023: Football coach Igor Stimac's emotional appeal to PM Modi

With the Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for the second time in a row, head coach Igor Stimac made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter, Stimac requested PM Modi and Sports Minister Thakur to allow football to participate in the Asian Games 2023, saying, 'We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag!



Why India football team not playing in Asian Games 2023?

Sports Ministry denied the Indian football team the chance to compete in the Hangzhou Games as they did not meet the requirement of being in the top-8 teams in the continent. India are currently ranked 18th among countries under the Asian Football Confederation.

In a letter addressed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Sports Ministry stated that

'For team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games," the Sports Ministry said in the letter addressed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all the National Sports Federations (NSFs).

“Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I am sure if someone would have briefed you or updated you about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the most important and the key global sport “football” team has been deprived from participating and representing the Indian flag," Stimac stated in the letter to PM and Sports Minister.



A humble appeal and sincere request to Honourable Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Sports Minister @ianuragthakur, to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games

We will fight for our nation’s pride and the flag! ????????

Jai Hind!#IndianFootball — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 17, 2023

“I wanted to bring your immediate attention that our U-17 team from 2017, which also gave a great performance at the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is one very talented team, is now being deprived from participating in the Asian games," the head coach wrote further in the letter.



The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had shortlisted 40 players for the Asian Games with senior team head coach Stimac at the helm of affairs. According to the rules of the Asian Games, a team comprising of Under-23 players can participate with three senior players allowed in the squad. It was only last week that Modi had spoken about french footballer Kylian Mbappe being a "superhit" among the youth in India and that the World Cup winner is probably known to more people in India than in France. "Your speech about football and Mbappe in your recent visit to France also touched all Indians dreaming and rooting for Indian football."



"So my humble appeal and sincere request on behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity to you, to kindly allow our football team to particiapte in the Asian Games," Stimac concluded.

Why there is still hope for Stimac and Indian football team?

There is a provision in the Sports Ministry's instructions sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and NSFs, which could give a ray of hope to the football squad. "Where, in the opinion of the experts of specific sports disciplines, and that of Sports Authority of India, participation of individuals and teams in relaxation of the above criteria (top 8) is recommended with justifiable reasons, the same will be considered in the Ministry for appropriate decision," the ministry letter said.





When Asian Games 2023 will begin?

Asian Games are scheduled to take place in China's Hangzhou city from September 23 to October 8. However, the football competitions will begin four days before the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony.



