Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga live match timings and streaming

After a dominant 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday, Real Madrid are set to return to the pitch this weekend for one of the season’s most anticipated clashes — the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The fixture will be a key test for Xabi Alonso’s revamped Real Madrid side, who have impressed so far under his leadership.

Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the season with the midweek win, extending their run to six wins from six matches. Goals came from Vinicius Junior, new signing Franco Mastantuono, and a brace by Kylian Mbappé, who now has seven goals in as many league appearances.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, head into the derby buoyed by a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Rayo Vallecano. Trailing for much of the match, Diego Simeone’s men found two late goals in the final ten minutes to secure all three points. However, Atletico’s form has been inconsistent. They failed to win any of their first three league games and currently sit in 8th place with just nine points from six matches. ALSO READ: Tottenham face £4.5bn takeover bid led by Brooklyn Earick Consortium This clash will also mark the first encounter between the two rivals since their heated Champions League knockout battle, where Real Madrid advanced on penalties after Julian Alvarez missed a retaken spot-kick — a decision that sparked significant controversy.

Atletico Madrid team news Atletico had Alex Baena back on the bench against Rayo, as he continues to recover from a muscle injury and recent appendicitis surgery. However, it’s still too early for him to start, so he is expected to remain a substitute once again. Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso, and Thiago Almada are still sidelined with injuries, but Alexander Sorloth will return to the squad and is likely to be included in the starting lineup after completing his suspension. Coach Simeone might opt for Conor Gallagher’s dynamism on the flanks this Saturday, while Julian Alvarez, who has scored four goals in six La Liga matches this season, is set to start up front once more.

Real Madrid team news The latest update from Real Madrid is that Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be sidelined due to the hamstring injury he picked up shortly after coming on in their Champions League opener against Olympique de Marseille. This is disappointing news for the former Liverpool defender, who only joined the Bernabeu this summer. The injury is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks, meaning he likely has about a month more before he can return. There’s hope he could be back in time for the highly anticipated El Clasico towards the end of October.

Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy, both longer-term absentees, will also miss this match. On a brighter note, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, who have recently recovered from injuries, may start this weekend. Additionally, young forward Endrick is expected to be involved with the squad again after being named on the bench in recent games. Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid starting 11 (probable) Atletico Madrid starting 11 (probable): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth Real Madrid starting 11 (probable): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

La Liga 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live telecast and streaming details When will the La Liga 2025 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid be played? The La Liga 2025 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played on September 27. What time will the La Liga 2025 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid begin on September 27? The La Liga 2025 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will start at 7:45 PM IST. What will be the venue for the La Liga 2025 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid?