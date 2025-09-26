Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business / Tottenham face £4.5bn takeover bid led by Brooklyn Earick Consortium

According to reports, Earick and his group offered £3.3 billion ($4.4 billion) to take control of Tottenham Hotspur.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Tottenham Hotspur has recently been at the center of a sensational takeover saga, with reports emerging of a staggering £4.5 billion ($6 billion) bid for the Premier League club. The bid is reportedly fronted by Brooklyn Earick, a former DJ and NASA employee, heading a US-based consortium aiming to acquire full ownership from the current owners, ENIC and the Lewis family. However, despite the buzz, Tottenham’s management has firmly rejected any such proposals.
 
The Takeover Proposal and Ambitious Plans
 
According to reports, Earick and his group offered £3.3 billion ($4.4 billion) to take control of Tottenham Hotspur. Additionally, the consortium proposed setting aside a whopping £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) as a player budget. This fund would be dedicated to transfer fees, wages, and agent payments, providing manager Thomas Frank with significant resources for upcoming transfer windows. 
 
 
The takeover plan, often dubbed “Tottenham 3.0,” also includes a potential naming rights deal for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, something previous chairman Daniel Levy was unable to secure since the venue’s inauguration in 2019. The stadium deal alone could bring in around £250 million ($334 million), adding further financial muscle.

Club’s Response: “Tottenham Is Not for Sale”
 
Despite the eye-watering figures, Tottenham’s owners have made their stance crystal clear. ENIC, which owns a majority stake in the club, issued an official statement rejecting all preliminary takeover interests. CEO Vinai Venkatesham reiterated that the Lewis family is committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the long term and emphasized that the club is not on the market.
 
What’s Next for Spurs?
 
While the consortium reportedly has until late October to make a formal bid under UK takeover rules, Spurs’ current leadership appears determined to maintain control. Meanwhile, the club continues to focus on its sporting ambitions, currently sitting third in the Premier League and actively competing in the Champions League and domestic cups.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

