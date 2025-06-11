Indian legends slam AIFF after India's disappointing loss vs Hong Kong

ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr powers Brazil to 2026 FIFA World Cup with win over Paraguay India’s shocking 0-1 defeat to lower-ranked Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers has triggered an outpouring of criticism from some of the country’s most respected football voices. Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia, club officials and veteran coaches have all taken aim at the All India Football Federation (AIFF), accusing it of failing Indian football at multiple levels. As the national team stumbles and its FIFA ranking plummets, calls for sweeping structural reform have intensified. What was once a period of steady continental qualification has now turned into a crisis, with allegations of mismanagement, misplaced priorities and a broken development system surfacing with renewed urgency.

Bhaichung Bhutia demands resignation, overhaul of AIFF leadership Bhaichung Bhutia, visibly disheartened by India’s regression, said the country’s football is in disarray and directly blamed AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey for the downfall. He argued that India, which had started qualifying for the Asian Cup more regularly, now finds itself unable to secure even that. Bhutia said Chaubey’s tenure has been riddled with controversies, ranging from administrative instability to corruption allegations, and insisted that his resignation is the first step towards restoring order. He also criticised the decision to appoint Manolo Marquez as national coach without consulting the technical committee, claiming that such processes show how institutional frameworks are being bypassed. Bhutia noted that allowing Marquez to manage both FC Goa and the national team has blurred priorities.

Sunil Chhetri's return seen as a symptom, not a solution Bhutia also questioned the decision to coax veteran striker Sunil Chhetri out of retirement for the qualifiers, calling it a move rooted more in desperation than strategy. He stated that despite Chhetri’s commitment, nothing has changed in the team’s fortunes. Moreover, he took aim at the AIFF’s offer of a USD 50,000 match bonus against Hong Kong, saying incentives should be performance-based and linked to qualification, not isolated games. Ex-players and coaches echo frustration Former international Goutam Sarkar echoed Bhutia’s concerns, expressing dismay at the lack of progress. He said that India’s reliance on Chhetri even today is a stark reminder of the federation’s failure to build a pipeline of talent. Legendary coach Subrata Bhattacharya criticised the overdependence on foreign coaches and called for renewed trust in Indian tacticians. According to him, success once came from Indian minds like P.K. Banerjee and Amal Dutta—not foreign imports.